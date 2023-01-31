Kou Ichijo, along with Daisuke Nagase, is the Strength Social Link in Persona 4 Golden as the Fellow Athletes. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Kou Ichijou Social Link

Kou’s Social Link is shared with Daisuke Nagase’s, and both are collectively listed as “Fellow Athletes.”

The Kou Social Link can be initiated starting April 19th by choosing the Basketball Team. Upon maxing his S. Link, Kou gives the protagonist a Letter and unlocks the fusion of Zaou-Gongen.

Kou Ichijou Availability

Kou is available on the Days of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Outing Dialogue Options

Outings with Kou are available at night in the Shopping District, North area. The Social Link will not advance during these outings.

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Strength Arcana.

4/25

“How hard do you think we should be practicing? If you think we’re not doing enough, I can adjust it.” Bring it on. +3 Let’s not overdo it. +2 I prefer taking it easy. 0



5/2

“To jump from that to murder! That’s a big difference.” Did they find the cat? +3 It’s a quiet town. +2 It’s better off peaceful. 0



Kou Ichijo Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Strength Arcana.

Rank 1

P.E teacher: “Here, why don’t you say something to the team?” Hi… 0 Nice to meet you. 0 I’m your new captain. 0

“…You’ve played before, right?” I used to play all the time. 0 A little. 0 Nope, never. 0



Rank 2

“Hey, Aiya or Junes? You decide.” Aiya. +3 Junes. +3 Let’s go home. +2

“Well, I do like me some sweets…” I’m jealous. +2 Not happy about it? 0 Sounds like a pain… 0

“You like sweets? Want me to get you some, too?” Sure. +2 That’s okay. +2



Rank 3

Rank 4

“Just the other day I was greeting people at one of those high society gatherings. Can you imagine? Me, at one of those things?” It’s hard to imagine. +2 I can see that. +2

> Kou tries to sound cheerful… That’s good for you. +2 Cheer up, man. +2 …… 0



Rank 5

“Hey. Practice over already?” You’ve got some nerve… +3 It’s been over for hours. 0 Something wrong? +2

“But me, I’m feeling like I’ve sunk to the bottom of the ocean.” Let’s go do something fun. +3 Get a grip, man. 0 You just need a rest. +2



Rank 6

Daisuke: “Hey, what’s his problem? Is he sick or something?” You could say that… 0 It’s something else. 0

Daisuke: “Right?” You’re right. +3 A real game? Impossible… +3 We gotta save Kou. +2

Daisuke: “I got some dirt on a bunch of other guys too, so we should have no problem getting together a full team.” You’re quite a strategist. +2 Isn’t that blackmail…? +2 What about yourself? +2



Rank 7

“Should I just leave?” You’re thinking too much. 0 Did they say anything? 0

“Yeah, the orphanage.” What for? 0 Planning to run away? 0

“I was thinking maybe I’d ask about my real parents.” And once you know? 0 You going to meet them? 0 I’ll go with you. 0



Rank 8

Daisuke: “I’m kinda worried…” Let’s catch up to him. +3 About what? 0

“What are you two doing here?” You alright? +3 Find anything out? +3

“I have no one…” That’s not true. 0 What do you mean? 0



Rank 9

“And now that I don’t have to wear that mask anymore… I guess it’s time to step off the stage.” Don’t jump to conclusions. +3 You’re going to leave? 0 What do you mean? 0

“…What do you think?” It was written recently? +3 It was stored well? 0 The letter was swapped? 0

“How ’bout you? Wanna go for a dip?” No way. 0 I better get home. 0



Rank MAX