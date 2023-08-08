Riley Keough has got to have one of the most unique family trees out there. She is the granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and it turns out that Nicolas Cage is her stepfather.

Turns out that Keough's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, married Cage (for four months) after splitting from Michael Jackson.

Turns out, Keough would like to do a film with Cage, who's an acclaimed actor in his own right, despite not keeping in touch. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Keough called him a “great actor” and said, “I've had some wild stepfathers. Famous and not famous.”

Nicolas Cage is most known for his films like Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, and Face/Off. He has recently come back around to dramatic acting beginning with Pig. Earlier this year, he played Dracula in Renfield and also appeared in The Flash as Superman from the canceled Tim Burton film. Coming up, he will play a beach bum assassin in The Retirement Plan.

Riley Keough got her start by starring in Magic Mike. She also starred in George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015 and would go on to star in It Comes at Night, Logan Lucky, American Honey, Under the Silver Lake, Zola, and The Devil All the Time.

Earlier this year, Keough starred in Prime Video's adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's Daisy Jones & The Six. In the show, she played the titular character and starred alongside Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, and Will Harrison. The series chronicles the careers of the fictional Fleetwood Mac-like band and all of the drama that came with their rise to fame.