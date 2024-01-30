Daisy Ridley called the response to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 'upsetting.'

It's fair to say that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received a lukewarm response. Despite making over $1 billion at the box office, it wasn't the success Disney and Lucasfilm hoped to end their trilogy with. Daisy Ridley herself, who led the trilogy as Rey, acknowledged this.

An “upsetting” reaction

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ridley reflected on the Rise of Sykwalker's response.

“I think it's still upsetting, because you don't want people to feel like you've like not served the thing that they're a fan of,” she said.

She then acknowledged that while J.J. Abrams' Force Awakens was well-received unanimously. However, Rian Johnson's Last Jedi and Abrams' Rise of Skywalker were “divisive.”

The Rotten Tomatoes scores support this. The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker scored a 91% from critics, but only a 42% from audiences. Rise of Skywalker scored just a 51% from critics, but an 86% from audiences.

Daisy Ridley got her big break via Star Wars. Her three entries in the franchise grossed $2 billion, $1.3 billion, and $1 billion, respectively. It put a lot of eyes on her and made her a leading actress. Ridley also voiced the role for Star Wars Forces of Destiny. After nearly a half-decade, Ridley will return to the role. She will play Rey in a new Star Wars film from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Some of Ridley's other notable credits include Murder on the Orient Express, Peter Rabbit, Chaos Walking, The Marsh King's Daughter, and Sometimes I Think About Dying. Coming up, Ridley will star in Young Woman and the Sea, Magpie, and Cleaner.