Spider-Man 4 is possibly in the work, according to franchise star Thomas Haden Church, also known as the Sandman.
In a statement to CBR, Sandman actor in Sam Raimi's 2007 blockbuster Spider-Man 3 suggests that Spider-Man 4 might not be as far-fetched as some fans believe. While nothing has been officially confirmed, Church hinted at the possibility of a reunion. This time, with Raimi and Tobey Maguire, who famously portrayed Peter Parker.
When asked if the Sandman will return to Spider-Man 4, Church is eager to reprise his role. “There's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow.”
Now, what makes this huge is that Spider-Man 4 is believed to be just a drawing board. That is until before plans fizzled out. Despite the absence of official announcements, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously hinted at the possibility of further Spider-Man adventures. Just following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Feige suggested that the studio had “big ideas” for the beloved superhero franchise. Fueled by the overwhelming fan response to past installments.
Spider-Man 3, which saw Tobey Maguire reprising his role as Peter Parker, remains a cherished part of the franchise's legacy. Alongside Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, the film introduced new MCU villains. The fans saw Green Goblin (James Franco) and Venom (Topher Grace).
While details remain scarce, the enduring popularity of the franchise ensures that Spider-Man enthusiasts will be eagerly awaiting any updates on this potential cinematic endeavor.
For now, fans can relive the adventures of Spider-Man 3, currently available for streaming on Disney+.