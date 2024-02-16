Madame Web star Dakota Johnson didn't seem to be close with her younger co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced.

It doesn't sound like Dakota Johnson‘s Madame Web cast had much camaraderie. The likes of Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced also starred in the film.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Johnson discussed bonding with her co-stars. Johnson called the experience with her younger co-stars “similar” to that of their characters in the film.

“It was very similar,” Johnson said. “I adore them, and I think they're so talented and it was so fun to have them around.

“The three of them really bonded, and then there was me,” she added.

Dakota Johnson is known for her roles in The Social Network, the Fifty Shades series, and Cha Cha Real Smooth. Some of her other notable credits include The Peanut Butter Falcon, Bad Times at the Ell Royale, and The Lost Daughter.

Madame Web

Madame Web is the fourth installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The previous installments include the first two Venom films and Morbius. Coming up, Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter will be released later in 2024.

The latest film in the franchise follows Cassandra Webb (Johnson), a woman with psychic powers. She discovers a trio of young women with special powers, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney); Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced); and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor). They are being hunted down by Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Mike Epps also star in the film. S. J. Clarkson directed the film based on a script she co-wrote with Matt Sazama; Burk Sharpless; and Claire Parker.

Madame Web is in theaters.