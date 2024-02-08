At least we think she was joking.

Dakota Johnson absolutely hated being on The Office. Okay, not really…At least we think she was joking.

In a funny moment, the actress discussed her appearance on the popular comedy with Seth Meyers on Late Night, Variety reports. Meyers was also on the show's finale on NBC in May of 2013.

So, how did it go?

Dakota Johnson opens up about appearing on The Office

“That was honestly the worst time of my life” Johnson said. “They were like ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, ‘Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I'm barely in the fucking show.”

Dakota Johnson Playfully Calls 'The Office' Finale Guest Role the 'Worst Time of My Life': 'I Was There For Two Weeks and I’m Barely in the F—ing Show' https://t.co/wgiOBjHGee — Variety (@Variety) February 8, 2024

Meyers inquired about whether it was sad or not to be on the show that was coming to an end.

She said, “There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn't speak to each other. And I'm coming in like ‘So excited to be here!' No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a fuck…I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

The Office was a phenomenon documentary-style comedy for NBC about Dunder Mifflin, a paper supply company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It starred Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and many more top-notch actors and actresses.

Meanwhile, Johnson, in a not-so-joking manner, has recently called out Hollywood. Indiewire noted that she said, “I am discovering that it's really fucking black in this industry. It is majorly disheartening. The people who run streaming platforms don't trust creative people or artists to know what's going to work, and that is just going to make us implode. It's really heartbreaking. It's just fucking so hard. It's so hard to get anything made. All of the stuff I'm interested in making is really different, and it's unique, and it's very forward in whatever it is.”

Dakota Johnson may be venting about the current state of things, but she has to feel good about making an appearance on one of the most immortalized shows ever, even if she was barely in it.