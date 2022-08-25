Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for final preseason game vs Seahawks

One final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks stands between the Dallas Cowboys and the regular season. Tyron Smith’s injury has created yet another problem for Mike McCarthy to solve in the offense. This is what to watch for at the left tackle position, among other things in Dallas’ preseason finale on Friday night.

Dallas Cowboys Preseason Week 3 Predictions

4. The Cowboys will test all of their options at left tackle

With Tyron Smith expected to miss multiple months of the season with a torn hamstring, the Cowboys are about out of options at left tackle. Their most likely course of action might be sliding Tyler Smith over, followed by rolling with Josh Ball as the starter for the time being. Both of these options have their setbacks. A rookie at left tackle is always a risk, and Ball hasn’t exactly impressed this preseason. That being the case, the Cowboys might have to think outside the box to get the left tackle position filled the best they can.

Seeing Zack Martin lined up at left tackle would be an awkward sight for Cowboys fans, but it isn’t an impossibility. Martin slid over to right tackle in 2020 when the Cowboys were in a similar injury position. A move to the left side of the offensive line would be a much bigger adjustment. If there’s anyone on Dallas’ offensive line capable of pulling it off, it’s Martin. If Martin picked up the slack at left tackle, Tyler could stay at left guard while Connor McGovern moved to right guard. Dallas could also experiment with their current right tackle, Terence Steele, on the left side. Steele played some left tackle in Smith’s absence last year. Although he wasn’t as effective protecting the blind side, Steele might be able to handle the job better than Ball, who could move over to an easier assignment at right tackle.

None of these scenarios are ideal, but it doesn’t seem likely that the Cowboys can bring in another tackle before the start of the regular season. The Cowboys should use their final preseason game to figure out exactly how they’re going to cope at left tackle until they can find a more permanent solution.

3. Turpin Time: Part Two

KaVontae Turpin sent a shockwave through the NFL world on Aug. 20 when he returned a kick and a punt for two touchdowns against the Chargers. The Cowboys should be looking for any and every opportunity to make their offense more dynamic. After seeing what Turpin can do with the ball in his hands against the Chargers, he might be more involved in the offense on Friday. A dynamic slot receiver is one aspect of the Cowboys’ offense that seems to be lacking at the moment. CeeDee Lamb is the undisputed number one target, and Dallas has a few downfield threats to test in Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, and Dennis Houston. As far as quick, shifty slot specialists go, Turpin is the only one on the roster.

The Cowboys already know what Dak Prescott can do with a quality slot receiver in his system. Cole Beasley and Randall Cobb fit that mold, and both put up solid numbers during their stints with the Cowboys. Turpin could be another player with similar capabilities. The Cowboys will get another look at exactly what they have in Turpin against the Seahawks.

2. First-team defense reps in the secondary

Dallas has been typically cautious with their starters this preseason. Most of the starters haven’t played a snap. In their final dress rehearsal before the regular season, the Seahawks represent an opportunity for the starters in the secondary to get some game action against high-level NFL talent before the start of the season.

Drew Locke and Geno Smith are still locked in a battle for Seattle’s starting quarterback job. With the two passers still battling it out, it makes sense that the Seahawks want to see what they can do with their best receivers before picking a starter. D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Noah Fant have all played preseason snaps already. Likely, they will again in Dallas. Friday will be the Cowboys’ first chance to line up across from starting-caliber talent on defense this summer. Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jayron Kearse, and Malik Hooker have all been spectators to this point in the preseason. That could change Friday night.

1. Jalen Tolbert finally arrives

This preseason hasn’t been all that the Cowboys have expected from Jalen Tolbert. When the Cowboys drafted Tolbert, they did so with the expectation that he step in right away and make a difference in the offense. Tolbert’s first two professional games have been a disappointment. Drops have been an issue, and the Cowboys’ third-round pick has yet to catch more than two passes in a game.

The Cowboys need Tolbert to be a producer at least until Michael Gallup returns from injury. With one game left in the preseason, expect the Cowboys to target Tolbert early and often. A big game in the preseason finale could do wonders for Tolbert’s confidence ahead of his regular-season debut. With the backup quarterback battle heating up between Cooper Rush and Will Greer heating up, both passers will be looking to impress Friday night as well. Look for the Cowboys and Tolbert in particular to be active in the passing game.