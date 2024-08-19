The NBA recently revealed each team's schedules, including the Dallas Mavericks for the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks are coming off an NBA Finals run wherein they lost to the Boston Celtics 4-1. While losing in the biggest stage could be heartbreaking, we feel that Dallas' 2023-24 season was a success.

Luka Doncic finished third in the 2023-24 regular season MVP voting, Kyrie Irving had another shot at redemption in the Finals, and the Mavericks managed to break through the glass ceiling despite entering the postseason as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. With all that in mind, Dallas has momentum on their side.

Having that said, here are some of our bold predictions on how the Mavericks 2024-25 season will turn out.

Mavericks Finals comeback

Ever since Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022-23 NBA season, fans' hope for another Finals run rekindled. While their journey to the biggest stage didn't immediately happen, it didn't take too long for them to make it. Literally the next season after getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets, Irving found himself in a potential title run next to Luka Doncic in the 2024 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Boston Celtics proved their dominance after overwhelmingly beating the Mavericks 4-1.

With the upcoming 2024-25 season, things are still looking up for Dallas. Despite coming from a Finals loss, it's safe to say they have momentum on their side to potentially rally them to another title run. Then there's the addition of Klay Thompson to add more firepower to the dynamic duo of Doncic and Irving. Thompson may seem like a shell of his former self. However, his numbers are still efficient enough to help a contending team win.

Having all that said, we're predicting that the Mavericks will make their second consecutive appearance in the Finals this coming season. As for whether they win the championship or not, it'll depend on who they end up facing come that time if it happens.

Vintage Klay Thompson returns

Klay Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and played a pivotal role in the Golden State Warriors' success in the mid-2010s. However, in recent memory, Thompson hasn't been acting like his old self after sitting out for two straight seasons due to a knee and Achilles injury. This led people to believe that he no longer had what it took to live up to the Warriors dynasty. But in 2022, Klay and the Warriors won their fourth title under the Steph Curry era wherein Thompson was still a key piece in their championship run.

Unfortunately, Thompson's final season with the Warriors didn't turn out to be his best. For the first time since the 2013-14 season, Klay averaged under 20 points and shot under 40% from beyond the arc for the second time in his career. Given these factors, Golden State reportedly didn't offer the salary Thompson wanted, which led the sharpshooter to feel disrespected and wanted to seek a team that would value him more.

Now with his wish granted, Thompson will soon suit up for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024-25 season. Given the history behind the trade, it's likely that Klay will try to prove his value to his new and former team. With that said, there's a chance that we could see the Thompson of old. However, it's worth mentioning that these chances aren't high. The sharpshooter is already 34 years old and doesn't seem like he's going back to his prime form anytime soon. If Klay wants a shot at redemption, the 2024-25 season is the time to prove the doubters wrong.

Luka Doncic finally wins MVP

Since his rookie season, Luka Doncic immediately proved to be a superstar. True enough, Doncic became an All-Star in only his second season and hasn't looked back since. However, what's more impressive is the fact that Luka has been among the top 10 in the MVP ladder since becoming an All-Star. The closest he ever came to winning was when he ranked third in the 2023-24 season. Doncic averaged a career-high 33.9 points per game alongside 9.8 assists, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.

Some could argue that Doncic was robbed of the MVP award since he was able to carry the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA Finals run last season. Given how he has proven his worth time and time again, the chances of him winning the MVP award in the 2024-25 season are high. However, based on how the association has been handing down the award to the previous winners as of late, Doncic needs to carry the Mavericks to at least the second seed next season.