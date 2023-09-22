With the Dallas Wings 2023 WNBA Playoffs series coming up against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, everyone will be watching to see if they can dethrone the reigning champs. Ahead of that series, we'll be making our Wings predictions.

While the Aces, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun have been the consistent top three teams all season, the Wings have quietly pushed themselves into the conversation for dark-horse championship contender. Only four teams in the league finished with a winning record in the regular season and the Wings were one of them along with the aforementioned teams.

The Wings are coming off an impressive two game sweep of the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs. They feature two of the best players in the league in Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. They were consistently one of the top offensive teams in the WNBA and under new head coach Latricia Trammell, they've been a solid defensive team as well.

The Wings WNBA Playoffs series against the Aces is not set to tip-off until Sunday, but let's move on to our Wings predictions.

2. The Dallas Wings will have the size to contend with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson

The Aces come into this series with arguably the best player in the WNBA right now in the reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. Wilson is coming off a historic performance in Game 2 of the Aces first round playoff series to eliminate the Chicago Sky. She's one of the frontrunners once again for the MVP award.

All season long and into the playoffs, no team in the league has had an answer for her. The Wings could have an answer to that. They have a twin towers combination of sorts in the paint with Teaira McCowan in the starting lineup and Kalani Brown off the bench. It's highly likely that both players will see plenty of time guarding Kiah Stokes instead of Wilson. But that doesn't meant that they can't make things difficult for Wilson throughout the series.

Back during the beginning of July, the Wings played a home and away set against the Aces and split the two games. In the game the Wings won, Wilson finished with 18 points but shot only 5-13 from the field and had only five rebounds. In comparison, McCowan finished that game with 14 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 7-12 from the field. Brown was not with the team at the time.

With both of them in the lineup, the Wings were the best rebounding team in the league this season. They also have 6-foot-4 Awak Kuier to throw in off the bench. Kuier was a difference-maker off the bench against the Dream. She's mobile and she averaged 1.5 blocked shots in the first round. Wilson did a lot of her damage in the paint against the Sky, but the Wings have the size to make things difficult for her.

1. Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally will be the best player in the series

Much of the Wings offensive attack centers around Arike Ogunbowale, and rightfully so. She was top-five in the league in scoring and among the only players to average 20+ points this season. But it's been Satou Sabally who has been the Wings leading scorer in the playoffs so far.

Sabally was just named as the WNBA's Most Improved Player as she's been having a career year. It's the first season she's been in the league that she's been fully healthy and she's living up to her selection as the No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 WNBA Draft. Through the Wings first round WNBA Playoffs series, she's been averaging 22.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

She's elevated her game from the regular season and she's showing no signs of slowing down. She's such a matchup nightmare for opponents in that she can play in the paint and bang around with bigs and she can handle the ball and attack off the dribble while being a consistent shooter from three-point range. She's bigger than all of the Aces starting wings and that means they might have to put A'ja Wilson on her early, running the risk of Wilson getting into foul trouble.

This is not to say that the Wings will win this playoffs series, only that Sabally is going to end up being the best player on the court more often than not.