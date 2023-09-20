The Dallas Wings moved on to the second round of the WNBA Playoffs for the first time in franchise history after beating the Atlanta Dream 101-74 in Game 2 of their series on Tuesday night. With the Wings moving on to face the Las Vegas Aces in the second round of the playoffs, Dallas star Arike Ogunbowale had a confident statement ahead of the series against the team with the best record in the WNBA.

“Everybody knows Vegas is one of the best teams in the league,” Arike Ogunbowale said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “But it's a new season.”

The Aces are the defending champions, and many expect to see them in the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty. It will take some clutch performances from Ogunbowale to pull off the upset in the second round. However, it would not be the first time that Ogunbowale showed a flair for the dramatic.

Ogunbowale has been a performer on the big stage going back to her days at Notre Dame. She hit back-to-back game-winning shots against UConn and Mississippi State in the semifinal to help Notre Dame win the national championships.

While badly wanting to win the second round series, Ogunbowale took a moment to appreciate making it to the second round for the first time.

“It's all about the journey, and to finally get to the semifinals after five years, it's amazing,” Ogunbowale said, vis Voepel. “I definitely wouldn't want to do it with another group.”

The Wings play Game 1 against the Aces on the road in on Sunday.