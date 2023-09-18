Las Vegas Aces power forward A'ja Wilson has rewritten the WNBA record books again.

A'ja Wilson recorded 38 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in the Sky's 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. She became the first WNBA player to record a 35/13/3/3 stat line in a game – regular-season or playoffs.

A'ja Wilson was unstoppable in the Las Vegas Aces' 92-70 Game 2 win over the Chicago Sky 🔥 ◻️ 38 PTS (franchise-record)

◻️ 16 REB

◻️ 3 STL

Wilson is the first player with 35/15/3/3 in ANY WNBA game.

Wilson, the 2022 WNBA MVP, was in a zone all game long. She took it to the basket, abused double teams in the low post, and scored in transition.

Another historic performance for @_ajawilson22 🙌 ♠️ 38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 BLK

♠️ Set franchise-record for points scored in a playoff game

♠️ 3rd player in #WNBA History to drop 35+ PTS & 15+ REB in the playoffs

3rd player in #WNBA History to drop 35+ PTS & 15+ REB in the playoffs

With the win, the Aces advanced to the best-of-five semifinal round. Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Las Vegas will take on the winner of the Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream first-round series.

A'ja Wilson became just the fifth player in WNBA history to score 800 points in a season. She pulled off the feat in a loss to the Washington Mystics on September 2. Wilson also became the third player to score 800 points this season. She followed in the footsteps of the Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd and the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart.

With the way things are going, the 2023 MVP plum comes down to A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Although the Aces have lorded it over the competition in the regular season, Wilson has struggled against the Liberty this year.

Should the Aces and Liberty collide in the 2023 WNBA Finals, will A'ja Wilson finally break out of her slump against New York? Some pundits feel the two teams are on a collision course in the finals. If the Aces are going to win back-to-back titles, they need A'ja Wilson to carry the load for them once again.