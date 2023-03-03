Tight end Dalton Kincaid is one of the top pass-catching prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Utah football star could help several teams looking to upgrade their receiving mix for next season. In the middle to back end of the first round, teams like the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and New Orleans Saints could be in this mix. Of those teams, we’ll look at the three best Dalton Kincaid NFL draft fits.

Kincaid is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound move tight end who played for the Utah Utes football program for three seasons. In 31 college games, Kincaid posted 107 catches for 1,414 yards with 16 touchdowns.

As an NFL prospect, Kincaid projects as a big inside receiver. He isn’t a great blocker and certainly won’t be a road grader at the next level. But as a big, sure-handed target for a good quarterback, Dalton Kincaid could be invaluable.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys sit at No. 6, and this pick is about the tale of two Daltons. Dallas had a solid tight end last season in Dalton Schultz, who had 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns on the team’s franchise tag. That is good but down from 2021, where Schultz put up 78 catches for 808 yards and eight TDs.

The team won’t tag him again, and while he could come back, a team with more cap room could outbid the Cowboys for the TE’s services. If that’s the case, look for Dak Prescott to get a replacement with the same first name.

Last season, Prescott’s biggest problem was that CeeDee Lamb was his only true playmaker at the pass-catching positions. The Cowboys must remedy that this offseason, but the first-round WR market isn’t great.

In Kincaid, the Cowboys basically get another playmaking receiver, just one who happens to lineup at the end of the offensive line and goes against linebackers and safeties. If the Dalton Kincaid NFL draft match is with the Cowboys, look for the Utah football star to be the team’s second-leading pass-catcher from Week 1.

Green Bay Packers

At No. 15 in the 2023 NFL Draft, nearly every mock draft you see has the Packers taking Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Packers need a player to replace (and upgrade on) Robert Tonyan. Mayer could be that guy, as he is the best all-around tight end in this draft class. However, if Dalton Kincaid blows teams away at the combine with his speed and athleticism and can show good strength as well, Green Bay could flip-flop the TE draft order.

The Mayer vs. Kincaid debate comes down to what teams want in a TE. If the team is looking for a versatile safety blanket who makes a difference in the run game and in the passing game, take the ND TE. If they want an explosive playmaker, it’s the Utah football star all the way.

With Jordan Love possibly starting his tenure in Green Bay this season, it’s understandable if they want Mayer over Kincaid. But boy would the Utah pass-catcher bring a different dynamic to the Packers offense it hasn’t had in years.

Cincinnati Bengals

With all the Dalton Kincaid NFL draft hype that is coming from draft experts and NFL combine watchers, it’s hard to imagine the tight end falling to No. 28. If he does, though, watch out.

Last offseason, the Bengals moved off of a bigger, more physical tight end in C.J. Uzomah in favor of a true pass-catching tight end in Hayden Hurst. Joe Burrow seemed to like this move, as Hurst had 52 catches for 414 yards. That’s not bad at all but, like Dalton Schultz, Hurst is a free agent this offseason, so the Bengals have some decisions to make.

At the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals can continue this evolution by going from a big TE to a pass-catching TE to a more explosive pass-catching tight end in Dalton Kincaid.

With the Cowboys, Kincaid will be the No. 2 target behind CeeDee Lamb. In Green Bay, it’s a similar thing. Kincaid will likely be on par with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. In Cincinnati, Kincaid will be the No. 3 option behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

This may sound like it makes the Bengals a worse fit, but actually, it’s better. As the third target, he’ll also be the third priority for defenses. That could result in huge numbers, with Joey B throwing him the ball.

And, with the Bengals, Kincaid gets the best shot at a Super Bowl right out of the gate. That’s why the best Dalton Kincaid draft fit is the Bengals.