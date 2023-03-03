Dalton Schultz may have played his final game for the Dallas Cowboys. As Schultz potentially leaves in free agency, the Cowboys are showing interest in a possible replacement.

The Cowboys have met with Utah TE Dalton Kincaid at the NFL Scouting Combine, via Dan Parr of NFL.com. Alongside the Cowboys, Kincaid said he has met with the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Kincaid also announced that he wouldn’t be working out at the Combine as he recovers from a back injury. He made a name for himself as a senior with the Utes, catching 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. After grabbing an additional 36 passes for 510 yards and eight scores as a redshirt junior, Kincaid has put himself squarely on the NFL’s radar.

Dalton Kincaid has risen up draft boards and is considered one of the best tight ends in the draft. He was pegged 15th in Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com’s latest mock draft. While he went to the Packers in the exercise, the Cowboys seem hopeful that Kincaid will be available at their No. 26 selection.

Dalton Schultz has been with the Cowboys since 2018. He has caught 211 passes for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns in that time frame. While he’s been a key piece of Dallas’ offense, Schultz looks ready to leave in free agency. Early indications do not have him back with the Cowboys in 2o23.

If Schultz does leave, Dallas will need another dynamite tight end. Kincaid would certainly fit the bill. As they work to improve their offense, the Cowboys could look to Kincaid as their next starting TE.