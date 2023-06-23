Dalvin Cook is one of the NFL's top remaining free agents after the Minnesota Vikings released him to save $9 million in cap space earlier this month. There's no shortage of potential landing spots for the four-time Pro Bowler. That includes the Cincinnati Bengals, who may be moving on from Joe Mixon in the near future.

Joe Mixon entered the league at the age of 20, so his tank is far from empty. The former 2017 second-round pick was less effective on the ground last season, rushing for 814 yards and seven touchdowns on 210 carries (3.9 YPC), but he also recorded a career-high 60 catches and 414 receiving yards.

Mixon nearing an end with Bengals?

In six seasons in Cincinnati, Mixon has rushed for 5,378 yards and 40 scores on 1,314 carries (4.1 YPC), while adding 231 catches for 1,763 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air.

Mixon has said all of the right things about returning to Cincinnati, but the Bengals are still planning to reduce his price tag, per Paul Dehner of The Athletic. Set to make $12.79 million this season, Mixon's the fifth-highest paid running back in terms of annual salary, and he has the third-highest cap hit for 2023, per Spotrac.

But there isn't any guaranteed money left on Joe Mixon's contract, so the Bengals can save over $10 million by releasing him, while incurring a $2.75 million dead cap hit. Mixon wouldn't have many options if he refused a deduction. If he does refuse a pay cut, the team will likely release Mixon and seek outside help, Dehner added.

All that before we even broach Mixon’s legal issues, which include a case still unsettled against him for the aggravated menacing incident in January. The NFL could potentially have its own punishment on that matter, as well.

Cincinnati appears to be following in the footsteps of the Vikings and Packers in aiming to adjust its standout running back's contract extension. Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook signed their deals just before the 2020 season, with Green Bay matching Mixon's contract (with more money guaranteed) for Aaron Jones six months later.

Jones accepted a $5 million pay cut four months ago in exchange for more guarantees in 2023, while Dalvin Cook headlines the pool of top-end 2023 NFL free agent running backs, along with Leonard Fournette, Kareem Hunt, and Ezekiel Elliott.

Dalvin Cook still elite

Turning 28 in August, Dalvin Cook might be past his prime, but he's still one of the best running backs in the league. Injuries have also plagued Cook throughout his career, but the former 2017 second-round pick has still been the model of consistency, rushing for at least 1,135 yards with Pro Bowl honors in each of the last four seasons. He's the only running back in the NFL to achieve either one of those milestones.

In six seasons in Minnesota, Cook has rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns on 1,282 carries (4.7 YPC), while adding 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and five scores out of the backfield. Despite his age and significant workloads, Cook remains one of the fastest and most explosive backs in the league.

Cincinnati obviously still value what Joe Mixon brings to the table as a three-down feature back that rarely fumbles. The Bengals are currently 12th in the NFL with $15.3 million in cap space, per Spotrac. But they have plenty of business to tend to this offseason, including a Joe Burrow contract extension.

Locking up Burrow a top priority

The Bengals have had contract discussions with their star quarterback since late March, but Dehner doesn't expect Burrow to receive his new deal until the start of training camp, with a mid-to-late July timeline. Dehner added that most major contract extensions for Bengals players are done in this time period.

Burrow, 26, finished fifth in the NFL last year with 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns (tied Josh Allen for second) and 12 interceptions. His 68.3 percent completion rate also ranked second (among QBs with at least 100 attempts), trailing only Geno Smith. He's also of course led the Bengals to the AFC Championship game in back-to-back years, with a Super Bowl appearance.

Joe Burrow's contract extension will likely reset the market, making him the NFL's highest-paid player. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts currently holds that title at $51 million per year, followed by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($50.3M) and Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson ($49M).

Burrow's looming extension will also likely serve as a domino effect, with extensions for wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson to quickly follow, along with a decision on Mixon.

With roughly $8 million in savings from a potential Mixon release, that could pave the way for a Cook signing, as he weighs his options with a chance to chase a championship in Cincinnati.