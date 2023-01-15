It was anything but easy for the Buffalo Bills, but they survived and advanced after recording a 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in their Wild Card matchup. Shortly after the victory, defensive back Damar Hamlin reacted by tweeting out a “W,” along with several hearts to indicate his happiness with the results.

W 🫶🏾💙❤️ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023

Hamlin has been sidelined since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field in Buffalo’s Week 17 Monday night game at Cincinnati. The 24-year-old has made a dramatic recovery from the incident, as he was released from hospitals in both Cincinnati and Buffalo last week and is continuing to convalesce at his home.

Damar Hamlin has been communicating with his teammates and there was a report that he would be attending the playoff game, but he was at his home during the nerve-racking game that wasn’t decided until late in the fourth quarter.

Hamlin posted an encouraging message shortly before the game. “My heart is with my guys as they compete today! … Nothing I want more than to be out there with them.”

Hamlin’s defensive teammates did an excellent job of containing the Miami offense throughout the game. The Bills limited the Dolphins to 42 rushing yards and an average of 2.1 yards per attempt. They also limited the Miami passing game as Skylar Thompson completed 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards. While Thompson threw 1 TD pass, the Bills intercepted him twice.

The Bills gained control of the game in the 3rd quarter. Quarterback Josh Allen threw touchdowns passes to Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis that turned a 24-20 deficit into a 34-24 advantage.

The Bills gave up a 4th quarter touchdown and will host the winner of the Baltimore-Cincinnati Wild Card game next weekend in the divisional playoffs.