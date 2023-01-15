The Buffalo Bills were able to sneak by the Miami Dolphins and advance in the playoffs with a 34-31 victory. However, the Bills’ win came after a controversial call to end the game.

The Bills were up 34-31 with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. On third down and with seven yards to gain, Buffalo running back Devin Singletary got the ball and appeared to be right on the line to gain. Buffalo was ultimately awarded the first down. With the Dolphins not having any more timeouts, the Bills were able to move into victory formation.

But after seeing the replay, fans have questioned whether Singletary actually gained enough yardage for the first down.

After review, it's a Buffalo Bills first down 😲 Devin Singletary seals it 🔥pic.twitter.com/17E4qSl9TVhttps://t.co/KK1LXSzdRu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

If Singletary was stopped short, the Bills would have to decide whether to punt or go for it on fourth down. If they converted their fourth down, the game would be over regardless. If they were stopped or punted, Miami would have an opportunity to kick a game-tying field goal. However, with the Bills already on the Dolphins’ 30-yard line, Miami would need to gain big yardage in a short amount of time for just an opportunity to send it into overtime.

Whether controversial or not, the Bills still came away victorious. They’ll next face the winner of Bengals vs. Ravens. Buffalo will need QB Josh Allen to be a bit more careful with the football to advance to the AFC Championship, as he had two interceptions and a fumble against the Dolphins.

It may have been a bit sloppy, and controversial at times, but the Bills still won. They’ll look to put the Dolphins behind them and set their focus on the Bengals or Ravens.