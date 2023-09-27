Damian Lillard's net worth in 2023 is $100 million. Since being drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Damian Lillard has been paying dividends for the Portland Trail Blazers as a seven-time All-Star over 11 seasons.

However, the Blazers haven't won a playoff series since 2019-20, and after two years of missing the playoffs and the Blazers appearing to be in full rebuild mode, the Blazers agreed to trade Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in September 2023. Let's take a deeper dive into Damian Lillard's net worth in 2023 following the trade.

Damian Lillard's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $100 million

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Damian Lillard's net worth in 2023 is approximately $100 million, which is well deserved for someone of his stature. No wonder Lillard could afford to pay $2.8 million for a home in Oregon, although that may soon be listed for sale after the trade.

Lillard was born July 15, 1990, and was born and raised in Oakland, Calif. He played basketball at Oakland High School. He then played at Weber State for four years, where he averaged 18.6 points per game, including 24.5 his senior year, which led to him being a first-round pick of the Blazers in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Damian Lillard signs his first contract with Trail Blazers

Lillard signed a two-year, $6.3 million deal with the Trail Blazers after they drafted him. During his rookie season, he averaged 19 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds, which earned him the 2013 Rookie of the Year Award. Looking at the insignificant $3.06 million he made during his rookie season along with a slight bump to $3.2 million the following season is chump change compared to what he's signing on the dotted line for now.

Lillard went on to earn an All-Star appearance in just his second season, followed by a consecutive appearance his third season. During his sophomore year, he slightly increased his scoring from his freshman year to 20.7 points per game, prompting the Trail Blazers front office to exercise his $4.24 million team option for the 2015-16 season. He earned his first contract extension on July 2, 2015, signing a four-year, $140 million maximum rookie extension.

Damian Lillard establishes himself as perennial All-Star

Lillard went on a drought in terms of All-Star appearances from 2016-2017, which caused him to miss out on incentives, but he was still able to earn an All-NBA Second Team award during 2016. He then had four consecutive All-Star seasons in which he averaged 27.7 points per game and 7.2 assists.

Lillard also established himself as one of the NBA's best clutch shooters. His most famous came in Game 5 of the first round of the 2018-19 playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the series for Portland. The Blazers then beat the Denver Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 1999-2000. That was the last time the Blazers advanced past the first round.

Damian Lillard is traded to the Bucks

After an injury-plagued 2021-22, Lillard returned to All-Star form the next season and averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game. However, the Blazers fell to last place in their division.

In July 2023, Lillard requested to be traded. Reportedly, Lillard preferred to end up with the Miami Heat. However, weeks of on-again, off-again negotiations didn't go anywhere.

The Blazers started to look for other trade suiters and finally got an acceptable offer from the Bucks. The complicated deal included the Phoenix Suns in a three-way deal that involved eight players, a first-round draft pick and two draft pick swaps.

Damian Lillard's endorsement income

Another source of income that helped increase Lillard's net worth was his current endorsement with Adidas, a partnership he's maintained since entering the league. Back in 2014, Lillard had decided to opt out of his then-deal with Adidas, making him a desired shoe free agent.

Not wanting to match offers from other companies, Adidas quickly moved to retain the budding star, locking him into a new 10-year deal worth reportedly $100 million. This obviously helps Damian Lillard's net worth in 2023.

In 2017, Lillard grabbed another endorsement, this time with Panini America, a company specializing in the distribution of sports cards and exclusive memorabilia. Lillard joined a number of NBA greats such as Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving and John Wall as players that endorse Panini.

The dollar amount of his exclusive deal, however, remains undisclosed. In most cases of the aforementioned players, Panini only announces that the deal is an exclusive, multiyear deal.

Lillard was able to once more secure his latest endorsement with Hulu, one of the more popular streaming services in latter years that provides live streaming including sports channels. He joined the ranks alongside fellow NBA players such as new teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid along with NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield. In similar fashion, the exact numbers on his deal with Hulu weren't disclosed.

With all three deals, however, Forbes suggests that Lillard has made an estimated $14.5 million a year from his endorsements alone.

Damian Lillard's musical career

His success doesn't stop there, as the former Weber State standout has made a name for himself in the music industry, becoming one of the very few NBA players to successfully transition between the two at will. To-date, Lillard has released three studio albums under his alias, Dame D.O.L.L.A. He even performed at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, performing a song that he collaborated on with renowned artist Lil Wayne.

Lillard is earning $45.6 million this season, a deal that will reportedly last him until the offseason of 2025 when he's an unrestricted free agent. To date, he's earned over $233 million from his time in the NBA.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Damian Lillard's net worth in 2023?