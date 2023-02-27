Damian Lillard is one of the NBA’s most explosive players capable of getting hot in a hurry and putting up a lot of points. The Portland Trail Blazers guard has unlimited range and is known for pulling up immediately as he crosses halfcourt and knocking down the three-ball. On Sunday against the Houston Rockets, he continued his scoring prowess with a career-high in points at the half with 41. At the half, Lillard shot 68 percent from the field, 72 percent from the three-point line and 100 percent from the free-throw line. Lillard’s feat was so incredible that Blazers fans took to social media hoping to see him reach 80 or even 90 points.

Damian Lillard with 41 in the first half. I hope I wake up to see he dropped 90 — JayKid (Warlock 2/Bard 10) (@TheJayKid13) February 27, 2023

Yah Damian Lillard is still top 10 — dynastyspurs 🦍 (14-46) (@DynastySpurs) February 27, 2023

Wow Damian Lillard has 41 at the half please try to get 80! — Joseph Dix (@CoachJoeDix1) February 27, 2023

Please Houston Rockets keep this game close so I can see Damian Lillard go get 80 points — 28 Savage (@Alicia_Jones_) February 27, 2023

Damian Lillard should go for 80 😂 — O F O R I (@ofori03) February 27, 2023

Damian Lillard has 41 points. IN THE FIRST HALF. coach Billups has to let him get 80 if it’s in reach. don’t care if they’re up 20 with 4 minutes left. — _ (@andres21vergara) February 27, 2023

These types of scoring outbursts have become so routine for Damian Lillard that nothing is really surprising anymore. But this type of performance is unreal and has the potential to be a historical performance from Lillard. This season, Lillard has been averaging 31.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists with shooting splits of 46.7 shooting percent from the field, 37.2 percent shooting from the three-point line anda 91.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Blazers are currently in the middle of jousting for playoff positioning in the tough Western Conference and may need more scoring performances from Lillard like this in order to keep pace. The Blazers are currently 28-31 and in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. They are essentially tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for 11th place and they are one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for 10th place and a spot in the play-in.