By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts.

Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, exploding for 37 points on 14-for-23 shooting from the field to lead the Blazers to a 128-112 win. He also drilled seven 3-pointers on 14 attempts from downtown. He did that all in just 36 minutes. Lillard is quite on a roll, as he just seemingly couldn’t stop hitting basket after basket of late. In fact, according to OptaSTATS, he just authored an unbelievable scoring achievement the NBA had not seen ever before in its history, which is incredible to think, considering the long list of mean bucket-getters who have played and are playing in the league.

Damian Lillard of the @trailblazers is the first player in NBA history to score 150+ points, make 30+ threes and shoot 100% from the line over a 4-game span.

Over the last four Blazers games, Lillard has mustered an average of 37.8 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field. Somehow, Lillard has also knocked down 50.8 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

There’s no telling how long Lillard can keep this up, but he definitely is one of the few players fans would say are very capable of being that hot for an extended period.

Lillard and the Blazers will take a rest Thursday and he will look to continue his torrid scoring ways on Friday against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a highly-anticipated showdown in Texas.