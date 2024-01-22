Dan Campbell is the head coach for the Detroit Lions. Let's take a look at Dan Campbell's wife Holly Campbell.

Dan Campbell is the head coach of the Detroit Lions in the National Football League. He previously served as the assistant coach for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.

Before becoming a coach, he was also a professional football player. Campbell played college football at Texas A&M before the New York Giants drafted him in 1999. He played for the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions, and the New Orleans Saints.

The pinnacle of his playing career as a tight end was in 2000 when he won Super Bowl XLIV with the Giants. Through 114 career games, Campbell contributed 934 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Now Dan has the Lions on the verge of their first Super Bowl after coaching them to their first division title in 30 years and two playoff victories to reach the NFC Championship Game. Dan has been supported throughout his football career by his loving wife, Holly Campbell.

Dan Campbell's wife Holly Campbell

Holly and Dan first met at Texas A&M. However, it is unclear whether they have been in a relationship ever since their time in college. Dan married Holly in 2005, and she has been Dan's biggest fan ever since.

Holly has been a very private person, staying away from any media attention. She can always be found cheering for her husband and his team on gameday, often standing on the sidelines. Holly and Dan have two children, Cody and Piper.

Cody is a tight end at Trinity University in San Antonio and is majoring in business analytics and technology, with a minor in sports management. Cody hopes to one day, “become a general manager in the NFL.” He was an intern for the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions and volunteered to work for the San Antonio Spurs. So it shouldn't surprise you if he carries on the tradition of the Campbell name in professional sports.

Trinity is a hockey player at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dan Campbell, Holly Campbell's relationship

Dan and Holly's relationship can be summed up in his comment at Dan Campbell's introductory press conference with the Lions.

“I have to thank a lot of people, OK?” Campbell said. “First and foremost, my wife, Holly. We've been married for over 20 years. She's been my rock, man. She's moved with me, she tells me exactly how it is — in a good way — well not always in a good way, but my point is, she's going to let me know exactly what she thinks, and that's a good thing.”

In a 2022 article by Dan Pompei at The Athletic, Holly said, “I've always told him he's magic, he's like the pied piper.” She also proudly wears T-shirts that read, “Dumb Jocks Are Hot”, and “Mrs. Meathead.”

While Dan has struggled with it lately due to his newfound fame, the couple aims to keep their life mostly private. Holly has an Instagram account that she keeps private, staying away from the trend of athletes' wives and girlfriends creating a brand for themselves.

For anyone who has watched his press conferences, it's no surprise that he remains humble despite Dan Campbell's net worth of $10 million. In the Campbell household, the main focus is football and family, and it doesn't matter about anything else.

Nevertheless, this is all we know so far about Dan Campbell's wife Holly Campbell.