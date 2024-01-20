Dan Campbell has earned fans since Day 1 as Detroit Lions head coach, so now let's take a look at his net worth in 2024.

Dan Campbell's net worth in 2024 is up to $10 million. Campbell is in his third year as head coach of the Detroit Lions, and since the Lions hired him to turn around the franchise, he has made huge strides. He has been aggressive, passionate, and has instilled the Lions with confidence and swagger.

The Lions in 2023 went 12-5 and won a division title for the first time in 30 years and held on to beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. So let's take a look at how Campbell got here.

What is Dan Campbell's net worth in 2024?: $10 million (estimate)

Dan Campbell's net worth is estimated to be up to $10 million, according to Pro Football Network. Some other websites estimate it to be lower at around $3.5 million. Either way, this is the result of his contracts and money earned from his time as a player in the NFL and his current deal as Lions head coach.

Campbell played 10 years in the NFL with three different teams. Incidentally, his biggest deal was a five-year, $11.3 million one with the Lions. However, the Lions cut him before he played out the entire length of that contract.

Campbell is currently in the midst of a six-year contract with the Lions as their head coach, which he signed back in 2021. The deal is estimated to be around $4 million per season.

Dan Campbell's career timeline

Dan Campbell entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick for the New York Giants in the 1999 NFL Draft. He spent 10 years as a player in the NFL, four with the Giants and three each with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

The former tight end moved into coaching nearly immediately after retiring, joining the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff in 2011, where he'd serve as interim head coach for 12 games during the 2015 season. After he didn't receive a full-time position, he moved from tight ends coach to assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints before finally getting his big break in 2021 with the Lions.

The Lions were coming off a rough stretch with Matt Patricia at the helm, and continuity and growth were a priority. So the Lions committed to Campbell for six years and committed to a meaningful and patient rebuild.

While he impressed from Day 1 regarding attitude, it was a struggle in the beginning. A 3-13-1 start to his tenure was not what even the most patient fans were thrilled to see, but improving to 9-8 in 2022 (including an 8-2 finish) marked impressive growth. And they took it a step further in 2023 with a division title and at least one playoff win.

Dan Campbell's Lions future

Whether it's his fiery speeches, gutsy calls, or the fact that the Lions are a well-coached football team, Dan Campbell is already making waves as the head man of a franchise that has often been down in the dumps. He looks like the guy in Detroit, not just in the short term but in the long term.

Finding coaches good enough to stay in the job for over five years is challenging. Finding one who will remain for a decade is even more difficult. The best teams in the NFL are the ones who are the most stable organizationally, and stability hasn't been part of Lions fans' vocabulary since the pre-Super Bowl era.

If things continue to go his way, Dan Campbell's net worth will only grow as he becomes a more established NFL head coach.