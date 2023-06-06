Dan Heng is a playable Honkai Star Rail character. Check out our Dan Heng guide for the best Traces, Light Cones, Relics, and more.

Honkai Star Rail – Dan Heng Guide

Dan Heng is a 4-star Wind character following the Path of the Hunt. He was released along with the game, and is given as a free unit at the start of the game.

You can learn more about Dan Heng here.

Dan Heng Abilities and Traces Guide

The priority for leveling his Abilities is Ultimate > Skill > Talent > Normal ATK.

Dan Heng overall has great damage output as a 4-star character and a free unit, while also providing some debuffs from his skill. The slow from his Skill empowered the damage from his Ultimate ability, and with its low cost, a lot of his damage will be coming from the Ultimate. The rest of his kit is simple, and everything pretty much equates to “deal Single Target Damage.” His Talent, however, makes him slightly inflexible when it comes to party members, as it only procs when he's targeted by an ally's Ability.

Dan Heng Light Cone Guide

The 5-star Light Cone In The Night is his best-in-slot.

In The Night

Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 18/21/24/27/30%. While the wearer is in battle, for every 10 SPD that exceeds 100, the DMG of the wearer's Basic ATK and Skill is increased by 6/7/8/9/10% and the CRIT DMG of their Ultimate is increased by 12/14/16/18/20%. This effect can stack up to 6 time(s).

If your Seele has In The Night, or you simply don't have it, here are some F2P-friendly choices:

Sleep Like the Dead

You can claim this from the Starlight Exchange Shop.

Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 30/35/40/45/50%. When the wearer's Basic ATK or Skill does not result in a CRIT Hit, increases their CRIT Rate by 36/42/48/54/60% for 1 turn(s). This effect can only trigger once every 3 turn(s).

Swordplay

For each time the wearer hits the same target, DMG dealt increases by 8/10/12/14/16%, stacking up to 5 time(s). This effect will be dispelled when the wearer changes targets.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

This can be obtained via Herta's Store.

Increases the wearer's CRIT rate by 8/10/12/14/16%, and increases their CRIT rate against enemies with HP less than or equal to 50% by an extra 8/10/12/14/16%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, their ATK is increased by 20/25/30/35/40% for 2 turn(s).

Dan Heng Relics Guide

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prioritize the following Main Stats:

Body: CRIT Rate

Feet: ATK% or SPD

Planar Sphere: Wind DMG

Link Rope: ATK%

Prioritize the following Sub Stats, in order:

Crit DMG = Crit Rate

ATK%

SPD

4-pc Eagle of Twilight Line is the recommended Relic Set for Dan Heng.

2-Pc: Increases Wind DMG by 10%.

4-Pc: After the wearer uses Ultimate, their action is Advanced Forward by 25%.

If it's not possible for a full 4-pc set of Eagle of Twilight Line, you can mix in a 2-pc Musketeer of Wild Wheat instead.

Pair it with the Space Sealing Station set.

Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer's ATK increases by an extra 12%.

Dan Heng Team Comp Guide

Dan Heng is a Hunt character, meaning he will most likely be your primary source of damage within the party. It would do you well to place at least one buffer in the party to make use of Dan Heng's Talent.

Dan Heng

Dan Heng is going to be the Main DPS of this team, with his exceptional single-target DMG.

1-2 Buffers

The top choices for this spot are Yukong and Bronya . Having either, or both, of these characters ensures that Dan Heng will be able to proc his Talent while further increasing his damage output.

and . Having either, or both, of these characters ensures that Dan Heng will be able to proc his Talent while further increasing his damage output. If these two characters are unavailable, Asta is also viable to fill this spot.

Healer

The choices for healers are quite restricted, as there are only three in the game including the yet-to-be-released Luocha. If you're not planning to roll for him, place Bailu or Natasha instead.

Both Bailu and Natasha can also activate Dan Heng's talent.

0-1 Shielder or Debuffer