Dan Heng is one of the first characters we meet in Honkai Star Rail. Here’s everything we know about the Astral Express’ guard.

Honkai Star Rail – Dan Heng

“A cold and reserved young man who is reticent about his past. To avoid his kin, he decided to travel with the Astral Express.”

Dan Heng is the reserved man we meet upon boarding the Astral Express. In-game, he is a 4-star Wind character, and his Path is The Hunt. Characters of this Path excel in dealing single-target damage, making Dan Heng great in bursting down enemies.

Dan Heng is voiced by Nicholas Yeung in the English voiceover. Meanwhile, his Japanese voice is done by Ito Kento, who has also voiced Hirotaka Nifuji from It’s Difficult to Love an Otaku and Doppo Kannonzaka of Hypnosis Mic.

Dan Heng Ascension Materials

To fully level up Dan Heng to Level 80, you will need the following:

Flamespawn drops: 12 Extinguished Core 13 Glimmering Core 12 Squirming Core

50 Storm Eye

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Dan Heng Skill Materials

Maxing all of Dan Heng’s Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Flamespawn drops: 22 Extinguished Core 35 Glimmering Core 20 Squirming Core

Calyx drops: 8 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 82 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 77 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Dan Heng Trace Materials

Activating all of Dan Heng’s Traces will require the following materials:

Flamespawn drops: 6 Extinguished Core 7 Glimmering Core 22 Squirming Core

Calyx drops: 4 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 12 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 18 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War drops: 3 Destroyer’s Final Road

2 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Dan Heng Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Cloudlancer Art: North Wind (Single Target)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 50% of Dan Heng’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Cloudlancer Art: Torrent (Single Target)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 130% of Dan Heng’s ATK to a single enemy.

On a CRIT Hit, there is a 100% base chance to reduce the target’s SPD by 12% for 2 turn(s).

Ultimate – Ethereal Dream (AoE ATK)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 240% of Dan Heng’s ATK to a single enemy. If the enemy is Slowed, the Ultimate’s DMG multiplier increases by 72%.

Energy Cost: 100

Talent – Superiority of Reach (Enhance)

When Dan Heng is the target of an ally’s Ability, his next attack’s Wind RES PEN increases by 18%. This effect can be triggered again after 2 turn(s).

Technique – Splitting Spearhead (Enhance)

After Dan Heng uses his Technique, his ATK increases by 40% at the start of the next battle for 3 turn(s).

Dan Heng Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Hidden Dragon – When current HP percentage is 50% or lower, reduces the chance of being attacked by enemies.

ATK +4% (requires Ascension 2) Wind DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3)



High Gale – Basic ATK deals 40% more DMG to Slowed enemies.

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6) ATK +8% (requires Lv75) Wind DMG +6.4% (requires Lv80)



Faster Than Light – After launching an attack, there is a 50% fixed chance to increase own SPD by 20% for 2 turn(s).

Wind DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4)

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)

Wind DMG +3.2%

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)

Wind DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)

Dan Heng Eidolon

The Higher You Fly, the Harder You Fall

When the target enemy’s current HP percentage is greater than or equal to 50%, CRIT Rate increases by 12%.

Quell the Venom Octet, Quench the Vice O’Flame

Reduces Talent cooldown by 1 turn.

Seen and Unseen

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Roaring Dragon and Soaring Sun

When Dan Heng uses his Ultimate to defeat an enemy, his next action is Advanced Forward by 100%.

A Drop of Rain Feeds a Torrent

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

The Troubled Soul Lies in Wait

The Slow state triggered by Skill reduces the enemy’s SPD by an extra 8%.

Official Dan Heng Introduction

“A cold and reserved young man who wields a spear known as Cloud-Piercer. He acts as the train’s guard on its long Trailblaze journey.

He carefully observes the changes in everything around him, albeit with a calm demeanor that may appear to be indifference. He faithfully records everything they encounter on the Trailblaze path in the Express’s archives.

Danheng never talks much about his past. In fact, he joined the crew of the Express to escape from it.

But will the Express really be able to take him far away from his past?”

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.