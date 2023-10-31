Oregon football coach Dan Lanning was asked about the comparisons that some have made about his team to the 2021 Georgia football team that Lanning was a part of and won the national championship with.

“Similarities — we're playing good football,” Dan Lanning said, via Dan Morrison of on3.com. “But this team's definitely different than the '21 Georgia team.”

Lanning went on to say that this team has similarities to others he has been apart to and coached, but said that the strengths of this year's Oregon football team are not the same as the 2021 Georgia team.

“But I do think there's similarities in other teams that I've been a part of, and you know, how we play, how we execute, and really the love for one another,” Lanning said, via Morrison. “There's definitely some similarities in that. But as far as where our strengths lie and what kind of team we are, you know, where we really hang our hat. I think there's a lot of differences really between us in that team, but there's definitely similarities and other teams that I've coached.”

Oregon lost on the road to Washington earlier this season, but there is still a chance to make the College Football Playoff. The Ducks have four games against Cal, USC, Arizona State and Oregon State to wrap up the regular season. Oregon can still win the Pac-12, and potentially get a spot in the College Football Playoff with a good finish to the season over the next month or so.