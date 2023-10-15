Oregon's football coach Dan Lanning is taking the blame for the team's disappointing loss to Pac-12 rival Washington.

“I think this game is 100% on me,” Lanning said, per ESPN.

The No. 8 Ducks fell in heartbreaking fashion, 36-33, to the No. 7 Huskies on Saturday. Oregon missed a game-tying field goal in the final seconds and also failed on three fourth-down attempts on offense.

An Oregon football heartbreaker

The game was a back-and-forth tug-of-war, with Oregon storming back from an 11-point third quarter deficit to take a 33-29 lead in the football game in the fourth quarter. The Ducks had a chance to put the game away, but missed a fourth-down play from the Washington 47-yard line with just over 2 minutes left in the game. Washington took the ball on a short field and scored a touchdown a few plays later to grab the lead and ultimately the game.

Lanning told the news media he had faith in his defense to hold the lead, but the gamble he took on fourth down didn't pay off.

“It didn't work,” Lanning said, per ESPN. “So obviously it will be second-guessed.”

The game has major implications in this year's Pac-12 race. Both teams entered the clash undefeated and now the Washington Huskies have the inside track to win the league over Oregon. Washington improved to 6-0 on the season to go along with a 3-0 record in the Pac 12. Oregon fell to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Pac 12.

Both teams are soon leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big 10.