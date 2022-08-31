Dan Marino is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins throughout his 17-year professional career. Before moving over to the National Football League (NFL), he had a very successful college career with the University of Pittsburgh where he passed for a total of 8,597 yards and 79 touchdowns. Because of that, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. His magic carried over to the pros as he became one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport. He is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a very successful career. In this article, however, we will be talking about Dan Marino’s net worth in 2022.

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $50 million

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $50 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us learn more about his journey of becoming one of the very best to throw a football.

Daniel Constatine Marino Jr. was born on September 15, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to parents Daniel and Veronica Marino. He has two younger sisters, Cindi and Debbie, and they are of Italian and Polish ancestry.

He grew up in Parkview Avenue in the South Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh where he attended St. Regis Catholic Elementary School, and his father delivered newspapers for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Dan Marino then played high school-level baseball and football and he won Parade All-American honors on the latter. After high school, the Kansas City Royals drafted him in the 4th round of the 1979 amateur draft, but he opted to go to college and play football instead.

He enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh and played for the Pittsburgh Panthers football team from 1979 to 1982. In his first three years with the team, he led them to a record of 33 wins and 3 losses (three consecutive 11-1 seasons), and they were consistently ranked in the Top 5 of the major media outlets.

This was capped off by an incredible play by Marino in the 1982 Sugar Bowl where he made the game-winning pass to tight end John Brown with only 35 seconds left to spare.

However, Dan Marino’s stats dipped in his senior year as they settled for a record of 9-3.

After four years of college football, Dan Marino threw for 8,597 passing yards and 79 touchdowns as he led the University of Pittsburgh to an overall record of 42-6 during his time with the Pittsburgh Panthers. This would, clearly, help to add to Dan Marino’s net worth in 2022.

Due to a subpar senior year, Dan Marino’s stock went down. In the 1983 NFL Draft, five other quarterbacks were selected ahead of him — including future Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and John Elway. Despite that, he was still selected with the 27 th pick of the first round by the Miami Dolphins.

On top of that, he also became the first-ever draft pick of the United States Football League when he was selected by the Los Angeles Express. However, he decided to sign with the Dolphins for a contract of three years worth $750,000.

To start his rookie year, Dan Marino started as a backup to David Woodley. In Week 6, he was given his first NFL start when they faced the Buffalo Bills. From there on out, he spearheaded Miami’s attack as they finished the season with a record of 12-4. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl selection and the Second-team All-Pro.

Dan Marino made a splash the following year as he broke multiple NFL passing records including the records for most touchdown passes with 48 (later surpassed by Peyton Manning) and most passing yards with 5,084 (later surpassed by Drew Brees).

He finished the year leading the league in completions with 362, yards with 5,084, and touchdowns with 48 as he helped the Dolphins finish with a 14-2 record. Dan Marino led Miami all the way to Super Bowl XIX where they faced the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, they lost the game 38-16 in what was Marino’s only Super Bowl appearance.

Despite that, he won multiple individual awards such as the Bert Bell Award, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and the NFL Most Valuable Player. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the 2nd time and was a member of the First-team All-Pro.

After the 1986 season, Dan Marino became the first quarterback in NFL history to record three straight years with 30 or more touchdown passes: 48 in 1984, 30 in 1985, and 44 in 1986. He also became the first and only quarterback in league history to lead the NFL in completions, yards, and touchdown passes for three consecutive years.

All of this comes after signing a six-year contract extension worth $9.85 million and a $2 million signing bonus before the 1986 campaign started.

Dan Marino became the first QB in NFL history to throw for 4,000 or more yards in four different seasons after having 4,434 passing yards in 1988.

In 1991, he signed another contract extension with the Miami Dolphins. This time worth $23.95 million for six years. Two years later, they were touted to be one of the best teams in the league. Unfortunately, Dan Marino dropped to the ground in pain after throwing a pass in their game against the Cleveland Browns. It was later diagnosed that he suffered a torn Achilles tendon and was out for the rest of the year.

The following year, Dan Marino led the Miami Dolphins to a 10-6 record as he passed for 4,453 yards and scored 30 touchdowns to help the team go back to the postseason. After the season, he was named to the Second-team All-Pro and his 8th Pro Bowl selection. He was also awarded the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

After the 1999 season, Dan Marino decided to call it quits on a spectacular career despite offers from the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his hometown team Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dan Marino’s Accolades:

1983 PFWA All-Rookie Team

1984 NFL Passer Rating Leader

3x NFL Passing Touchdowns Leader

5x NFL Passing Yards Leader

3x Second-team All-Pro

3x First-team All-Pro

1998 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

1994 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

9x Pro Bowl

1984 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

1984 NFL MVP

Member of the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll

Member of the NFL 100thAnniversary All-Time Team

Dan Marino played a total of 242 games in the NFL and he threw for 61,361 yards in 4,967 completions and 420 touchdowns in his career. In 2000, the Miami Dolphins retired his jersey number 13. In 2003, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Two years later, he was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to Spotrac , Dan Marino earned a total of $51,510,000 in his 17-year NFL career.

After his football career, he became an analyst for HBO’s Inside the NFL from 2002 to 2007, and CBS’ The NFL Today from 2002 to 2013.

In 1992, Dan Marino and his wife, Claire, established the Dan Marino Foundation after their son was diagnosed with autism. They have donated over $22 million to research and treatment programs catered to children with neurodevelopment disabilities.

Despite not winning a Super Bowl ring, Dan Marino’s legacy will forever be etched in the history books as he is considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Currently, he regularly attends the Miami Dolphins quarterback meetings in order to give his input and opinions on how to become a better quarterback.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Dan Marino’s net worth in 2022?