Comedian Dana Carvey posted on Instagram that he is taking a break after his son Dex died of an accidental drug overdose.

The actor and comedian posted the announcement on Instagram to make the public aware of the hiatus.

Dana Carvey on time off after Dex's death

“I will be taking a break from work and social media — trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3,” he wrote. “We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way.”

Carvey and his wife Paula Zwagerman claim that an ‘accidental drug overdose' was the cause of death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for the family of three, the comedian is referring to consists of him, his wife, and son, Thomas.

The Instagram post started with a message saying, “This is just to thank you.”

He then goes into how much he has appreciated all of the support after Dex's unexpected death.

“My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion,” it adds. “We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words.”

Support was also offered on Saturday Night Live. Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost held a sign saying, “We love you, Dana and Paula.”

Dex followed in his father's footsteps and was on the way as a comedian. He opened up for his dad in the 2016 Netflix special Straight White Male.

Dana Carvey's son Dex died last Wednesday evening.