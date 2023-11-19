Dana Carvey's old stomping grounds of Saturday Night Live were the latest to offer its support in the wake of his son's tragic passing.

The tragic passing of Dana Carvey's son has seen an outpouring of support from across the comedy world, with one of the latest coming from his old stomping grounds at Saturday Night Live.

The show of support came during the closing moments of Saturday's episode which saw Jason Momoa return to host the sketch comedy show for the second time. As he and the cast were doing the typical closing goodbye, Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost can be seen off to the side holding up a sign saying “We love you Dana and Paula.”

While Carvey has had a long and successful career in comedy, he is best remembered for his time on SNL from 1986 to 1993 alongside names such as Jon Lovitz, Phil Hartman, Mike Myers, and Nora Dunn. Myers and Carvey, in particular, were regularly paired in sketches together and would go on to star in the 1992 spin-off film Wayne's World and its 1993 sequel.

He would continue to find steady work on film and TV after leaving SNL, but spent most of his time focused on his family. One example he spoke about in a 2016 interview with Decider was a lucrative offer to take over hosting Late Night from David Letterman, who was leaving for CBS. Carvey ultimately declined and Conan O'Brien would be brought on to host.

SNL's show of support to one of its alums comes days after Carvey's son, Dex Carvey, passed away from an accidental drug overdose on Wednesday, November 15, at the age of 32. He was reportedly found unresponsive and locked in a bathroom at his Los Angeles home by emergency responders after his girlfriend contacted them.

“Dex was a beautiful person,” Carvey wrote in a post on Instagram. “His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever. To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers.”