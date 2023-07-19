UFC 290 only just recently concluded earlier this month and that means one thing — we are all but 10 months away from UFC 300.

Although not official, the landmark anniversary event is set to ideally take place in April next year and given how stacked UFC 100 and UFC 200 were, fight fans can expect something ver similar when UFC 300 eventually goes down.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, UFC president Dana White reflected on the promotion's success over the course of the last 30 years while mentioning the fact that UFC 300 was coming up.

“There’s so many,” White said when asked of his favorite moments so far. “Obviously buying the company, and then, you know, trying to get it back on pay-per-view. Getting our first television deal on Spike. Then getting FOX. Then ESPN.

”Doing the big arenas. Doing Madison Square Garden for the first time. Doing the O2 [Arena] for the first time. Going into these different countries. It’s just been so many incredible moments from different superstar to different superstar. Bringing the women in with Ronda Rousey. I could go on forever.”

But as far as the plans for UFC 300 go? It's still pretty early as things stand.

However, White did reveal that the upcoming flurry of events will eventually determine what takes place on the monumental card.

“I'm not even close,” he added. “The stuff that we're focused on right now, all the stuff that happens between now and 300 will determine the card on 300. We have so many badass fights coming up this summer and end of the fall and those will determine what happens as we get closer to 300.”

Surely, it won't include Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg?