Contrary to former UFC star Chael Sonnen's claims, Mark Zuckerberg isn't fighting Elon Musk — for now.
Social media has been abuzz ever since the two tech billionaires agreed to a fight with UFC president Dana White all but ready to promote it under his banner promotion's banner.
Sonnen took things further while recently appearing on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour as he claimed Zuckerberg had called him to reveal a fight with Musk had been agreed for the UFC 300 pay-per-view.
“… That just happened. [My producer] Ethan is my witness, my son, Thero, my dog, Duke. This is a shoot.”
News quickly started spreading with Sonnen's claims which led to a spokesperson for Zuckerberg to shut things down.
“I have confirmed with Mark that he did not call Chael Sonnen,” the spokeperson said (via TMZ).
It should be noted that Sonnen has been known to make wild claims in the past and Helwani — who has also hosted shows with Sonnen — didn't seem to be taking him too seriously either.
However, if there is a pay-per-view to play host to a potential Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight, it would be at UFC 300.
The Las Vegas promotion usually always plans a huge and stacked card whenever they reach a century of events and UFC 300 — projected to take place early next year — would certainly be a fitting event for what White is calling the biggest fight of all time.