Contrary to former UFC star Chael Sonnen's claims, Mark Zuckerberg isn't fighting Elon Musk — for now.

Social media has been abuzz ever since the two tech billionaires agreed to a fight with UFC president Dana White all but ready to promote it under his banner promotion's banner.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sonnen took things further while recently appearing on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour as he claimed Zuckerberg had called him to reveal a fight with Musk had been agreed for the UFC 300 pay-per-view.