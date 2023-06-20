UFC President Dana White announced Monday that Henry Cejudo will fight Chito Vera at UFC 292 on August 19, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. Cejudo, 36, is a former two-division champion that will add some serious star power to a stacked UFC 292 card.

The card in August already features two championship fights. Sean O’Malley takes on Aljamain Sterling for the men’s bantamweight title, while Zhang Weili aims to defend her women’s strawweight belt against Amanda Lemos.

UFC 292 is set at the TD Garden in Boston and will be available on ESPN+ PPV.

Henry Cejudo enters the fight as the No. 3 contender in the 135-lb division. He is 10-3 in the UFC (16-3 overall) and formerly retired in 2020, vacating the bantamweight title. He also vacated his flyweight title shortly before his retirement announcement.

Cejudo returned from retirement in May 2023 to reclaim the bantamweight belt from Sterling, but lost via split decision. It was Cejudo’s first loss since 2016.

His opponent, Marlon Vera, is the No. 6 bantamweight contender. Vera has a record of 20-8-1 (14-7 UFC), and previously defeated O’Malley, who has his first title shot on the same card.

As for the title fights, defending champ Aljamain Sterling is 23-3 (15-3 UFC). Sterling won the bantamweight championship in 2021 against Petr Yan. He became the first fighter to win a UFC championship via an opponent’s disqualification. Sterling has since defended his belt three times, including once against Yan.

Sean O’Malley is one of the UFC’s most exciting young fighters, with a record of 16-1-1 (8-1-1 UFC). In nine PPV appearances, O'Malley earned Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonuses in seven of them.

Zhang Weili has a record of 23-3 (7-2 UFC). Her only two losses came in title fights to Rose Namajunas. She has since reclaimed her strawweight title after submitting Carla Esparza at UFC 281.

Her challenger, Amanda Lemos, is 13-2-1 (7-2 UFC). Lemos is the No. 4 strawweight contender.