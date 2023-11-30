LeBron James said the Lakers "responded well" in their win over the the Pistons, two days after getting blown out.

After suffering from a 44-point drubbing, the Detroit Pistons were just what the doctor ordered for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers (11-8) bounced back from an alarming loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday with a predictably easy romp over the Pistons (2-16) at Little Caesars Arena. The Lakers were led by cruise-control performances from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and, especially, D'Angelo Russell. In doing so, they were able to conserve their legs for Thursday's challenge against the Oklahoma City Thunder — the final stop of their four-game road trip.

Darvin Ham, who pulled his starters early in the fourth quarter, credited the Lakers for productively dissecting the film of Monday's debacle and following through on the points of emphasis the team discussed earlier on Wednesday.

“Being aggressive. Not being indecisive. Not being out of rhythm. Just doing everything on time, on target with pace and force. Defensively, trying to set a tone on that side of the ball. Continuing to establish how it is we want to play, regardless of the opponent.”

The Lakers shot 38 free throws, outrebounded the Pistons by 10, and created 10 steals. They dominated in the paint and in transition.

LeBron — who tersely stated that “a lot” needs to change after the Sixers' defeat — was pleased with the improved effort.

“I think we responded well. I think we played a lot better. We gave ourselves a better chance defensively. We got out to a lot of their shooters that we thought could make shots from the perimeter, but we also controlled the paint.”

That said, he wasn't ready to declare the Lakers' problems solved.

“We have to improve a lot. We're only 19 games in.”

Back-to-back SLAMS by Anthony Davis and LeBron James 🔥pic.twitter.com/jyHovMdH6h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2023

Russell provided a major boost. DLo converted his first six shots and was 13-for-17 overall, finishing with 35 points — his most since being traded back to the Lakers — and nine assists. It was the precise type of useful, and high-usage, performance — amidst a busy schedule, against a lottery team — he can handily provide.

“You're favorite song, whatever it is, put it on repeat. That's what we did. We found an action he was thriving in, and until the other team stops it, you just keep running it back,” described Ham. “He really was great all night, on both sides.”

Unlike most of his teammates, Russell (16.7 PPG) has shot the ball relatively well this season: .473/.398/.771 splits. Wednesday, however, felt different. Russell said he noticed the Lakers feeding his hot hand, though he tried to “play the right way” and not irk the “basketball gods” by forcing the issue.

“It's my first time this year, I feel like, getting into that rhythm,” said Russell. “I always find myself getting into that rhythm and then shooting myself out of a rhythm with a heat check or something like that. So I just tried to stay in that rhythm and play the right way and just take what they were giving me. And you looked up and I put together an efficient game.”

D'ANGELO RUSSELL ON A HEATER 😱 He's got 35 points on 13-of-17 from the field 😳pic.twitter.com/1DP5Q1wn5f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2023

Anthony Davis shook off a disappointingly timid showing against Joel Embiid (and Paul Reed). AD bullied his way to 28 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks in 29 minutes. LeBron (25 points, 9-for-19 shooting) also escaped after 29 minutes.

“AD and DLo got it started, obviously, the hot streak they had in the first quarter,” said LeBron. “And then we all tried to pick it up after that.”

The Lakers shot 51.1% from the field and 35.3% from 3 (a solid mark for them, at the moment). Cam Reddish wreaked havoc on ball-handlers in his return after missing three games. The lopsided contest opened the door for Jalen Hood Schifino to score the first 10 points of his NBA career.

Jalen Hood-Schifino steps back for the first bucket of his NBA career 🙌pic.twitter.com/oynwmcgOc4 — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) November 30, 2023

The Pistons, losers of 15 in a row, might be relegation-worthy, but that's not the Lakers' problem. Might as well get the job done.

“It's always those scary teams, like Detroit, who's struggling … they just need that one game,” noted Davis. “And that game could be you. So it's your job to come in and take care of business.”