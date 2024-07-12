Dani Carvajal, the talented right-back for Real Madrid, has been trying to convince his friend and Spain teammate, Rodri, to move from Manchester City to Real Madrid. This effort comes after Real Madrid lost a key midfielder, Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of last season. With 15 Champions League titles, Real Madrid is always on the lookout for top talent, and Carvajal believes Rodri would be a perfect fit.

In an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Carvajal shared how he has been trying to persuade Rodri. He said, “Yes, without a doubt, I tell him every day: ‘Leave Manchester, there is no sun, come to Madrid because we need you, and you are from here in Madrid.'” Despite Carvajal’s efforts, Rodri has not shown much interest in leaving Manchester City. Rodri often responds by saying, “Yes, well, I have a contract, there are no clauses here.” This indicates that Rodri is committed to his current club for now.

Rodri's achievements and potential Real Madrid move

Rodri is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in recent years. He has been a crucial player for Manchester City, helping them win the Premier League four times, along with one Champions League and an FA Cup. His impressive performances have made him a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or this year. A move to Real Madrid would not only be a homecoming for Rodri, but it could also add more strength to Real Madrid’s midfield.

Carvajal is convinced that Rodri would fit perfectly in Real Madrid. Being Spanish and having roots in Madrid, Rodri’s move would feel like coming home. Carvajal’s enthusiasm is evident as he speaks highly of Rodri’s abilities and potential to make Real Madrid even stronger.

One of the main reasons Carvajal wants Rodri at Real Madrid is to fill the gap left by Toni Kroos. Kroos was a vital part of Real Madrid’s midfield for many years, and his retirement has left a significant void. Rodri’s defensive skills and ability to control the midfield would be an excellent addition to the team. His presence would help Real Madrid maintain their dominance in both domestic and international competitions.

The two Spanish stars, Carvajal and Rodri, will soon face England together in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, July 14. This game is crucial for both players and their national team. After the match, they will take a short break before resuming their pre-season training with their respective clubs.

Carvajal’s attempts to lure Rodri to Real Madrid highlight the ongoing efforts of top clubs to sign the best players. Real Madrid, with its rich history and numerous titles, remains an attractive destination for football stars. Carvajal's comments also reflect the friendly rivalry and mutual respect between top players, even as they try to convince each other to join their teams.

In addition to their professional relationship, Carvajal and Rodri share a strong bond off the field. This friendship makes Carvajal’s attempts to persuade Rodri even more heartfelt. The idea of playing alongside a close friend at one of the biggest clubs in the world is undoubtedly appealing, and Carvajal hopes that this personal connection will eventually sway Rodri’s decision.

While Carvajal’s attempts to bring Rodri to Real Madrid have not yet succeeded, the possibility of such a move remains an exciting topic for fans. Rodri’s current achievements with Manchester City and his potential future with Real Madrid keep football enthusiasts eagerly watching. As the Euro 2024 final approaches, all eyes will be on these two stars, hoping to see more magic on the field. Whether or not Rodri makes the move to Real Madrid, the prospect of such a transfer continues to generate buzz and anticipation in the football world.