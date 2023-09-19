After starring in college as the quarterback for Duke, Daniel Jones is establishing himself as a solid player at the NFL level for the New York Giants. He recently led the Giants to a historic comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals, 31-28, which shows that he belongs in the league. But while things are finally falling into place for Jones, including the fact that Jones has a net worth of $25 million, beside him is a woman who has supported the Giants quarterback all the way. For this piece, let's get to know more about Daniel Jones' girlfriend Ella Bonafede.

Who is Daniel Jones' girlfriend Ella Bonafede?

Daniel Jones' girlfriend is Ella Bonafede. She was born on June 30, 1997, in Cleveland. She attended St. Anthony's High School, where she played for the varsity lacrosse team.

At the high-school level, Bonafede accumulated 61 goals, 42 assists, and 66 ground balls. With an impressive high-school stint, Bonafede earned all-league honors, US Lacrosse Academic All-American, and was an Under Armour Underclass All-American. Aside from playing lacrosse, Bonafede also shined brightly while playing for the tennis team by lettering twice.

Ella Bonafede playing lacrosse for Duke

After completing high school at St. Anthony's, Bonafede decided to attend Duke. She took up a Bachelor of Science in Evolutionary Biology and Global Health.

While earning her bachelor's degree, Bonafede also played for Duke women's lacrosse team. In four seasons, Bonafede played in 31 games. She registered 16 points, including nine goals and seven assists to go along with 13 ground balls. She also earned several distinctions, including being part of the ACC Academic Honor Roll in all four seasons, while suiting up for the Blue Devils.

Ella Bonafede's career in medicine and research

Based on Bonafede's LinkedIn profile, instead of pursuing a career in lacrosse, the Blue Devils standout pursued a career in medicine and research. After graduating from Duke, Bonafede attended New York University and completed her master's degree there in public health, particularly in MPH, nutrition, and food policy. In 2020, Bonafede was part of the CITI program and became certified for good clinical practice and a biomedical research investigator and key personnel.

During the same year Bonafede was certified, she served as a research associate for Guidepoint, which is a research platform. A year later, Bonafede worked for healthcare organization PAN Foundation as a product developer.

Bonafede also served as a research coordinator for Weill Cornell Medicine. She was tasked to focus on INSIGHT Clinical Research Network. In addition to this, Bonafede also worked for the CDC Foundation and took up the position of program manager.

As of this writing, Bonafede currently works for JDRF International as a full-time program manager and researcher. JDRF International is an organization that aims to develop studies with an aim to find cures for type 1 diabetes.

Ella Bonafede's relationship with Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones caps off Giants rookie year with girlfriend Ella Bonafede https://t.co/TOeQl05Z5W pic.twitter.com/TevCaKtjrx — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2020

It is speculated that Jones and Bonafede first met around 2015 to 2019 when both were still attending Duke. Bonafede and Jones were student athletes for Duke in their respective sports. Given that they both studied at Duke, it won't be surprising if their relationship blossomed there.

Since becoming a couple, Bonafede has been an avid supporter of Jones' NFL career. In fact, the former lacrosse athlete was in attendance during Jones' Giants debut in the NFL.

When Jones got the starting nod in lieu of two time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, Bonafede took to Instagram to congratulate her partner by posting “So unbelievably proud of you Daniel, I cannot wait to be cheerin’ you on in NY… Lets Go Giants!❣️”

However, in 2020, there were reports speculating that the Duke couple went their separate ways temporarily after it was discovered that Bonafede unfollowed the Giants quarterback. Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, given how they continue to feature each other in their social media accounts.

In an Instagram post, Bonafede featured herself and Jones with a caption saying ““An oldie but goodie, you and the pic. Hbd boo”

With Jones and Bonafede together, it seems like a bright future is ahead for the young couple, who has been together for quite some time. In fact, Jones is showing signs of promise as the lead quarterback for the New York Giants. On the other hand, Bonafede is thriving as a medical researcher by helping contribute to providing better healthcare for society and doing the essential research in finding solutions against deadly diseases.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Daniel Jones' girlfriend Ella Bonafede.