Daniel Jones finally made his playoff debut this season. Coming out of Duke, where he spent four years, Jones was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and was the second quarterback selected behind first pick Kyler Murray. He was the starter from the get-go, despite being on the same roster as New York Giants legend Eli Manning. Still, it took him three years to lead this team to the postseason. With Jones proving the doubters wrong in his latest NFL season, let’s look at Daniel Jones’ net worth in 2023.

Daniel Jones’ Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $23.6 million

Despite being in the NFL for only three years, Daniel Jones’ net worth in 2023 is $23.6 million, according to many sources including Marca. Obviously, a huge chunk of that comes from his Giants deal. When he was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, he signed a four-year, $25 million deal. Unfortunately for the young QB, his $25 million option for the fifth year was not picked up, so he will be a free agent in the offseason. However, with the Giants finally making the playoffs and Jones playing well, he will definitely increase this net worth figure. Before we go into the details about his net worth, let’s look at his journey to this point.

Daniel Jones was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May of 1997. When we look at his record for Charlotte Latin School, Jones was impressive, throwing for 6,997 passing yards and 98 touchdowns, but he was not recruited. A commitment was made to Princeton at first, but Duke offered a walk-on spot and Jones took it. With this kind of start, it was very tough to believe Daniel Jones would be considered a potential NFL player, but it was all about to change during his years at Duke. Playing for an FBS team was vital, even if he spent the first year redshirting. However, after an injury to the starting QB in his sophomore season at Duke, Jones took over and held that starting spot for three years.

Overall, Daniel Jones played three bowl games for the Blue Devils, and he won MVP in all three of them. While his record as a starter was not overly impressive, with his best season ending with a record of 7-6, Jones was still doing great. Merely getting Duke to a series of bowl games was and is impressive. At draft time, Jones’ stock shot up. The Giants had an aging Eli Manning, a true legend of the city and sport, but they were looking for a backup and had the sixth pick. Thus, it was a clear pick for the New York franchise to make, despite a lot of criticism from draft experts who thought Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State should have been selected; Jones was brought to the Big Apple.

Daniel Jones was seemingly ready to contribute from the get-go, but he was a backup at first. Three weeks into the season, however, it was time for Manning to slowly ride off into the sunset, while Jones was the starter. It was not ideal, as the Giants were very bad in his first three years. Jones showed some potential, but he did not show enough for the organization to exercise his option for the fifth year on his rookie deal. Jones clearly took that as motivation; after three losing years in a row, Jones led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and their first playoff berth since 2016. Now, all the headlines surround his great play and how he helped shepherd a limited group of players into the postseason.

Jones was able to secure the bag with his rookie deal, but if he can show up in the playoffs, there might be no limit to what the Giants, or any other NFL team in need of a quarterback, might offer the young QB. After making $25 million over his first three years in the league, the expectation for Jones, according to some sources, is that he might get around $75 million over three years. Of course, we will not know for sure until the season is done and free agency begins, but that is the estimate. However, Daniel Jones was able to secure himself some other flows of income other than his lucrative NFL contract.

As of right now, Daniel Jones has sponsorship deals with many companies. According to OSDB, his biggest partnerships are with Verizon, Nike, Bose, Citibank, and Visa. Of course, what helps greatly is the fact that he is in a huge market, but he did not have the appeal of some other huge stars in the NFL. Now, if the Giants get some success and build their profile, companies will line up to make Jones their star athlete, and that endorsement list should grow exponentially.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Daniel Jones’ net worth in 2023?