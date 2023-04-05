After leading the New York Giants to the playoffs in 2022, quarterback Daniel Jones was rewarded with a four-year, $160 million extension. Now locked in as the Giants quarterback of the future, expectations are sky-high for the former Duke QB1. But many around the NFL, including longtime Giants star quarterback Eli Manning believe that Jones is deserving of the deal that he accepted.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Manning spoke about Daniel Jones. With the two players long rooted history, including Jones being the quarterback that replaced him, Manning did not hold back in his praise.

“I was so happy for Daniel. I’ve known him a long time, still talk with him, communicate with him. I mean he’s done everything the right way. He’s done everything they’ve ever asked him to do. “Hey, you’re going to have to run it 12 times today.” “Sure, I’ll run it, I’ll throw.” You know, he knew he had to cut down the fumbles and the turnovers, he’s done that. He’s worked at it, he’s been conscious of it,” said Manning.

He then added, “He’s a true professional, a great leader. Guys respect him so I’m excited for him. I think he’ll just continue to grow. He hasn’t been in the same offense for multiple years and now, in the same offense, other guys in the same offense around him. Get things going, I think he’ll just continue to get stronger and better.”

With new head coach Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones turned heads in 2022. While being a force on the ground, and making plays through the air, he looked to be the quarterback that many expected him to become.

Now heading into 2023, expectations are even higher for Daniel Jones as he leads the Giants offense. But according to Manning, the team should be just fine.