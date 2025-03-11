The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in quarterback Daniel Jones on a one-year, $14 million contract to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says the deal is worth up to $17.7 million. While Jones was flirting with the idea of a return to the Minnesota Vikings, the Colts' offer of $14 million and a chance to start was too good to pass up.

Indianapolis openly admitted earlier in the offseason that the struggling Richardson would be competing for the starting job in 2025. The Colts had their eyes on a number of veteran quarterback options, and they've now landed on Jones as he tries to resurrect his career after his disappointing New York Giants stint.

More on this to come.