Daniel Radcliffe, successful actor best known for his starring role in the Harry Potter franchise, officially became a father. Radcliffe and his longtime partner, Erin Darke, recently welcomed their first baby into the world, per Page Six.

The couple met on the Kill Your Darlings set eleven years ago and have been happily dating ever since. Radcliffe and Darke have been notoriously private about their relationship, sharing little about their lives and making rare red carpets appearance together. So the news of their new child came as a surprise. But they’re extremely happy together. The Harry Potter star told People, “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much.”

It wasn’t until March of this year did they disclose that they were pregnant. The announcement followed an appearance of the two together with Darke showing off her baby bump while walking around New York City. A rep confirmed the news, “Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents.”

In the same vein as the pregnancy reveal, on Monday, Darke and Radcliffe revealed their new child after being spotted walking around Manhattan pushing a stroller. However, the couple has yet to comment on what the stork delivered.

Daniel Radcliffe isn’t the only Harry Potter cast member to have a child. In 2020, Rupert Grint who played Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley, brought a child into the world with Georgia Groome, star of Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging. Radcliffe congratulated the little family, saying on Watch What Happens Live, “It’s also like super weird, for me, to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are.”