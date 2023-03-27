Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Dark and Darker has been delisted from Steam following a cease and desist order and DMCA takedown from Nexon.

Dark and Darker, a dungeon-crawler looting game similar to Escape From Tarkov that was being developed by Ironmace, was recently delisted from Steam. This is thanks to Nexon, who has sent a cease and desist order to the developers, as well as a DMCA takedown. According to Nexon, former employees stole assets (which actually led to a police raid on the Ironmace office) for a canceled project called P3. The former employees then took said assets to develop the game. Nexon said that the game had “striking similarities with the concept for P3 in major gameplay, rules and arts, which could not have been made independently.” They added that P3 “couldn’t see the light of day due to unethical actions from former colleagues, despite the passion shared at P3”.

After the game’s delisting, the developers released a statement on their Discord server. They said that they were “currently working with our legal team to remedy this issue in the best manner possible”. They continued by stating that “Due to the sensitive legal nature of this issue we must be careful with our statements so as to not jeopardize our position. We ask for your understanding as we work to get the game back up as quickly as possible.”

They also released a longer explanation on the game’s subreddit, explaining their side of the story. They summarized the reasons why their team left Nexon, and how their leader, whom Nexon refers to as Leader A, told the team his plans. Leader A was also the former leader of Project P3 before leaving Nexon over a “breakdown of trust with one of his superiors”, as well as “the uncertain atmosphere at the company.” While Leader A wanted to make a game in the same genre as the canceled project, he explicitly said that they would make the game from scratch. As such, it was not possible that they stole assets from Nexon to make their own game.

The game is, as of the writing of this article, still not back on Steam. Should there be an update to this story, we will be sure to update you.

That’s all the information we have about Nexon’s cease and desist and DMCA takedown on Dark and Darker. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.