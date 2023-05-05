Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is the sequel to the masochistic game of the same name. Here is everything you need to know about Darkest Dungeon 2, including its story, gameplay, and release date.

Darkest Dungeon 2 Release Date: May 8, 2023

Darkest Dungeon 2 is coming out on May 8, 2023, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is published and developed by Red Hook Studios. This comes after almost nineteen months of Early Access, previously exclusively available on the Epic Games Store.

Gameplay

Darkest Dungeon 2 is a turn-based RPG with roguelike elements. The player picks a party of four characters, chosen from several character classes that carry over from the previous game. As the party travels through dungeons with a stagecoach, various horrors will greet them. Sometimes, the damage is only physical, but oftentimes, the wounds your characters receive lead to traumas and nightmares, leaving a psychological imprint on their minds that could lead them to madness or insanity.

New to Darkest Dungeon 2 is a wide array of progression options – the Affinity System, Expeditions, Stagecoach Equipment, etc. – that affect your entire party – progress continues even when you face failure, making the loss of one strong character less painful, as you know that you will keep on walking on the path you’re treading, no matter how dark the way seems.

With permadeath on, each decision you make will matter. One small mistake could lead to the death of not just one of your characters but of your entire party. But the game does not end in death – instead, the punishment for your hubris is eternally having to challenge the Darkest Dungeon, throwing out bodies to the fray indefinitely, until the Eldritch horrors have been quelled.

Story

As the horrors of Darkest Dungeon have not yet been quelled, it is up to a party of four intrepid heroes to face their greatest fears riding a stagecoach. As the last hope of mankind, only they stand between darkness and salvation.