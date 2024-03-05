The Dartmouth men's basketball team is trying its best to revolutionize the sport. Dartmouth has been aiming to form a union, and on Tuesday, the vote passed. The team voted 13-2 in favor to form a union, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
‘BREAKING: The Dartmouth men’s basketball players voted 13-2 in favor of union representation. Next steps: The parties have five business days to file objections to the election. If objections are filed, the Regional Director will decide whether they warrant a hearing or whether to dismiss them and certify the election.'
Cade Haskins and Romeo Myrthil released a statement, per Jimmy Golen of The Associated Press.
“Today is a big day for our team. We stuck together all season and won this election. It is self-evident that we, as students, can also be both campus workers and union members. Dartmouth seems to be stuck in the past. It’s time for the age of amateurism to end.”
Dartmouth responds after team votes on union
After the vote was passed, the university released a statement in the ongoing back and forth in what is set to be a groundbreaking move in the NCAA:
“For decades, Dartmouth has been proud to build productive relationships with the five unions that are currently part of our campus community. We always negotiate in good faith and have deep respect for our 1,500 union colleagues including the members of SEIU Local 560. In this isolated circumstance, however, the students on the men’s basketball team are not in any way employed by Dartmouth,” the school said. “For Ivy League students who are varsity athletes, academics are of primary importance, and athletic pursuit is part of the educational experience. Classifying these students as employees simply because they play basketball is as unprecedented as it is inaccurate. We, therefore, do not believe unionization is appropriate.”
Shortly after, Dartmouth filed a request for review with the NLRB, as Auerbach mentioned, so the process for an appeal has begun.
It has been an interesting turn of events, and Dartmouth becomes the first to ever do such a thing. The situation is extremely fluid for Dartmouth.