The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for their battle against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs, with head coach Darvin Ham highlighting the importance of focusing on their rivals’ shooters. “We’re going to have our hands full to say the least,” Ham admitted in a pre-game interview. The Lakers, led by LeBron James, are well-rested after their series win against the Memphis Grizzlies, and are looking to contain the explosive Stephen Curry.

Ham emphasizes the Lakers’ “top priority” is locating shooters like Curry, who recently demonstrated his exceptional scoring prowess in a historic Game 7 performance against the Sacramento Kings. Curry’s 50-point achievement shattered the previous record, reflecting his ability to single-handedly carry the Warriors to victory.

Darvin Ham says 'locating shooters' is the #Lakers top priority against the Warriors and discusses the benefit of being well rested for the series. pic.twitter.com/gWyG1P3LoX — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 3, 2023

This season, Curry has been shooting an impressive 37.8% from beyond the three-point arc. His record-breaking performance against the Kings only underscores the Lakers’ need to prioritize defending against Curry’s offensive threat. LeBron James, averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in six playoff games this season, will lead the Lakers in their pursuit to neutralize Curry’s impact.

The Lakers are coming off a hard-fought six-game series against the Memphis Grizzlies, where they managed to overcome the trash-talking efforts of Dillon Brooks. With a well-rested team, the Lakers are looking to capitalize on their momentum and advance further in the playoffs by taking down the Warriors. The Lakers quietly lead all teams in the PostSeason with 49.7 rebounds per game, which indicates a higher chance of controlling the pace of the game against a Warriors team that is notorious for transition 3-pointers.

The Lakers’ strategic focus on containing Curry and the Warriors’ shooting prowess will be crucial in determining the outcome of their upcoming NBA playoff series. With both teams boasting exceptional talent and determination, this series promises to be a classic showdown.