The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will be starting their highly anticipated 2023 NBA Playoffs series on Tuesday night in San Francisco. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson are entering the series as the only 3 players to have accomplished an incredible NBA Playoffs feat.

Players with 400+ playoff 3-pointers: LeBron James

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson We get to see all 3 in the same series. pic.twitter.com/ukk6ygbYfk — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 2, 2023

400 3-pointers in an NBA Playoffs career is quite the accomplishment, and for the Warriors it is incredible they have two such players. In the case of LeBron James, it is equally as impressive given the fact he started his NBA career as a fairly average shooter. He has developed his game to fit the modern NBA, and today he is an extremely formidable threat from long range. 400 3-pointers in his playoff career is a testament to that fact.

In terms of the series, the Warriors will be defined by the 3-pointer much more often. Besides Curry and Thompson, the Warriors are a really good 3-point shooting team otherwise, while the Lakers survive primarily off of strong defense and a slower pace of play.

While the 3-point shot is a major storyline going into this one, the primary headline is the storied rivalry between LeBron James and the Warriors core, specifically Stephen Curry. The two will end their careers as two of the greatest players of all time, and this series is another opportunity for both of them to add to their already hall-of-fame resumes.

Regardless of who wins this series, it will certainly be an entertaining matchup between the Lakers and Warriors. In Game 1 on Tuesday, expect all three of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to put up their fair share of shots up from deep.