A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It now appears that Dillon Brooks is officially on his way to NBA Free Agency this summer. This is after reports emerged of the Memphis Grizzlies‘ intention to dump the controversial forward once his contract comes to an end this season.

Given that he’s embraced the role of a villain in the NBA, it comes as no surprise that fans are now turning on Brooks now that he’s on his way out of Memphis. For his part, however, former NBA champion turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is having none of it. Instead of jumping on the Dillon Brooks hate train, Big Perk has decided to take a different approach. The outspoken former NBA big man has now decided to put the Grizzlies organization on blast for the way they handled this whole situation:

“Y’all can laugh and joke all y’all want… but I don’t see a damn thing funny when comes down to how the Memphis Grizzlies handled a player that gave his all to that organization for 6 years!!!! It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it. Real Talk,” Perkins wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Y’all can laugh and joke all y’all want… but I don’t see a damn thing funny when comes down to how the Memphis Grizzlies handled a player that gave his all to that organization for 6 years!!!! It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it. Real Talk. pic.twitter.com/J9lXOrdIOA — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 2, 2023

Big Perk clearly isn’t pleased with how the Grizzlies have decided to unceremoniously dump Brooks now that he has no use for him. Perkins believes that Brooks has done more than enough for the team for more than half a decade to be treated so poorly. Brooks’ antics may have come back to bite him in a major way, but that doesn’t give the Grizzlies the right to throw him out like stinky garbage at the first opportunity they could — at least in the mind of Kendrick Perkins.