The daughter of Pastor Jamal Bryant and Gizelle Bryant is enrolling at Florida A&M University, per an Instagram post on Jamal Bryant's account on Tuesday.
“Monumental moment for @gizellebryant & I as we are releasing @gracegbryant to @famu_1887,” Bryant posted in the caption. “We have every confidence that she will excel and conquer. Please pray for her …. And US!”
Grace Bryant is the latest child of a celebrity to attend an HBCU. The eldest children of actor Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker as well as writer/comedian Chris Spencer moved into Howard University earlier this month. Rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Lil' Scrappy's daughter moved into Savannah State University in early August as well.
Gracy Bryant is continuing the HBCU legacy that her father started. Dr. Jamal Bryant is a proud alumnus of Morehouse College, where he graduated with a dual degree in political science and international studies. He was the first student to be enrolled into Morehouse with a GED, per a statement on his website. He is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.
The news of Grace's enrollment at Florida A&M for the Fall Semester caused comments from several notable figures.
“Bro! Where did the time gooooooo? Praying!!!” said Friendship-West Baptist Church senior pastor Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III. Haynes is an HBCU alumnus, attending the now-defunct Bishop College. He graduated with a dual degree in Religion and English.
Flordia A&M alumnus and media personality Rashaun Ali commented, “Amen!!!!!! Praise God! Take care of our baby RATTLER!”