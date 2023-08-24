The daughter of Pastor Jamal Bryant and Gizelle Bryant is enrolling at Florida A&M University, per an Instagram post on Jamal Bryant's account on Tuesday.

“Monumental moment for @gizellebryant & I as we are releasing @gracegbryant to @famu_1887,” Bryant posted in the caption. “We have every confidence that she will excel and conquer. Please pray for her …. And US!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pastor Jamal Bryant (@jamalhbryant)

Grace Bryant is the latest child of a celebrity to attend an HBCU. The eldest children of actor Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker as well as writer/comedian Chris Spencer moved into Howard University earlier this month. Rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Lil' Scrappy's daughter moved into Savannah State University in early August as well.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gracy Bryant is continuing the HBCU legacy that her father started. Dr. Jamal Bryant is a proud alumnus of Morehouse College, where he graduated with a dual degree in political science and international studies. He was the first student to be enrolled into Morehouse with a GED, per a statement on his website. He is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.

The news of Grace's enrollment at Florida A&M for the Fall Semester caused comments from several notable figures.

“Bro! Where did the time gooooooo? Praying!!!” said Friendship-West Baptist Church senior pastor Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III. Haynes is an HBCU alumnus, attending the now-defunct Bishop College. He graduated with a dual degree in Religion and English.

Flordia A&M alumnus and media personality Rashaun Ali commented, “Amen!!!!!! Praise God! Take care of our baby RATTLER!”