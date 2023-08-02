SWAC football players, in a poll conducted during media day, deem that Florida A&M's Bragg Memorial Stadium is the toughest place to play football. A short YouTube video posted by the NCAA Championships page asks players about the toughest SWAC environment to play in, and 5 of the 18 players asked chose Bragg Memorial Stadium. Jackson State's Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium was second in the poll with four votes. Alcorn's Jack Spinks Football Stadium and Alabama State's ASU stadium were tied at 3.

FAMU's Bragg Memorial Stadium being named the toughest to play in makes sense. The Florida A&M football team has won fifteen straight home games, dating back to the 2019 season. Their last loss in Bragg Memorial Stadium was to South Carolina State on November 10, 2018. The Rattlers, still in the MEAC, were beaten 44-21 by the Bulldogs. In that season, they were still dominant, holding a 4-2 home record.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I tip my hat to this senior group,” head coach Willie Simmons said after a win over SWAC rival Southern University on November 5th (h/t Gerald Thomas III of The Tallahassee Democrat). “Winning 15 straight is unprecedented and I can't say enough of how much they mean to me and this program.”

Florida A&M looks to maintain its momentum at home this season. Their first home game in 2023 will be against Division II championship contender University of West Florida. West Florida made a run to the NCAA Division II Playoffs Semi-Finals after a dominant run of wins through the Super Region II bracket. The Argonauts were eliminated by eventual champion Ferris State.

The game will occur on Saturday, September 16th at 6 PM and will air on HBCU Go.