By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll and wide receiver Davante Adams is leading the way. The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 for their 3rd straight victory, and Adams was a dominant part of the game plan with 8 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Adams has 85 career receiving touchdowns, and that ranks 5th among players in their first 9 seasons. The only players with more touchdowns in their first 9 seasons include Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens.

Both of Adams’ touchdown receptions came in the first 5 minutes of the 3rd quarter. He caught a 31-yard scoring pass from quarterback Derek Carr with just 32 seconds gone in the second half, and he also caught a 45-yard TD pass off a flea-flicker from Carr less than 4 minutes later.

After a slow start, the Raiders are starting to play with more consistency. They raised their record to 5-7 with the victory, and while they are still playoff outsiders and longshots to get there, they are becoming a dangerous opponent.

The Chargers are also on the outside of the playoff structure, and this loss hurt them badly.

In addition to Davante Adams, the Raiders received another huge game from running back Josh Jacobs. He carried the ball 26 times for 144 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders improved to 5-1 in games where Jacobs has rushed for 100 yards or more.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 335 yards and 1 touchdown, but he was under pressure from the Las Vegas pass rush throughout the game. He was sacked 5 times, and Chandler Jones had 3 of those sacks for the victorious Raiders.