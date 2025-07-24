The Las Vegas Raiders are turning to 2025 NFL Training Camp to get Ashton Jeanty up to speed. More so on the playbook side of things.

The prized 2025 NFL Draft first rounder got a taste of the new book he's absorbing during OTAs. Jeanty is fueling hype even among Raiders teammates. But late July presents a different animal that Jeanty admitted he's adjusting to.

He revealed to reporters Thursday what his biggest league adjustment is right now. It's the size of the Raiders' playbook new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has for him.

“Just how many plays and knowing the level of detail being even higher,” Jeanty said. “So much more plays to remember. I'd say that's the main thing [adjustment wise].”

Ashton Jeanty learning NFL/College playbook with Raiders

While Kelly has an NFL playbook. It's also been used collegiately. A la his previous coaching stops at Oregon, UCLA and more recently Ohio State. The latter university watching two 1,000-yard backs come out of Columbus via Kelly (Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson).

Signs point to the Boise State standout fitting nicely into Kelly's scheme. Especially with breaking tackles as his primary strength. But still, Jeanty is diving into one area he's honing in on amid the excitement of his rookie season.

“Just the details in every single play,” Jeanty explained. “You know — getting to the right depth of routes. Hitting the right aiming points on my running tracks. Identifying the defense and pressures. Being able to pick up pressures. The little things that'll make me a great all-around back.”

Jeanty landed at No. 6 with the intent of becoming the new bell cow back for Pete Carroll. The former Seattle Seahawks head coach rode Marshawn Lynch to the Super Bowl title in 2013. Then later turned to Zach Charbonnet before parting ways with the franchise.

The Heisman Trophy finalist now will aim to improve the league's worst rushing attack from 2024. And rebuild it with Sincere McCormick sharing the load with him. Except Jeanty is a lock to handle the bulk of the handoffs in Sin City.