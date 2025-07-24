Brock Bowers is entering the second year of his career as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to rebuild the roster from the ground up. He proved to be an immediate impact star during his rookie campaign, and with the 2025-26 season quickly approaching, Bowers shared a humble statement on what he hopes to achieve next season.

During a press conference, the 22-year-old tight end revealed that he is focusing on improving his game, according to Raiders' columnist Paul Gutierrez. Despite having one of, if not the best, rookie seasons for a tight end in league history, Brock Bowers seemingly hopes to be even better moving forward.

“There's so many things I want to do better,” said Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers broke three records during his rookie season with the Raiders. He broke the records for most receptions in a single season by a rookie tight end, most receiving yards in a single season by a rookie tight end, and he recorded the most receptions in a single season by a rookie in NFL history.

The Raiders star ended his first year in the NFL with 112 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards, and five touchdowns while owning a 73.2% catch percentage. Brock Bowers served as the No. 1 option in the passing game and is in line to continue playing that role next season. Especially considering the wide receiver group doesn't quite have a top wideout on the roster.

We should expect big things from Bowers next season. The Raiders should have improved play at the quarterback position after acquiring Geno Smith via trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Smith, who will be 35 in October, has proven to be a reliable option in recent years and should be able to feed the ball to Brock Bowers often.

The Raiders kick off the regular season on September 7 when they take on the New England Patriots. It's a good matchup for a Las Vegas team hoping to bounce back from a 4-13 record last season.