The Las Vegas Raiders assembled a group of new acquisitions with the arrival of Phillip Dorsett, who joins the team alongside safety Jamal Adams and cornerback JT Woods, after being signed right at the start of training camp.

Selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Dorsett built his career on speed and big-play ability. He won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots and later had brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and, most recently, the Denver Broncos. This marks his second time with the Raiders, after spending the 2023 preseason with the team but failing to make the final roster.

Dorsett has recorded 151 receptions for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in his 94 career games. However, his production has fallen off lately. Over the last seven seasons, he has put up 27 receptions, 364 yards, and one touchdown, and according to Athlon Sports, he has not caught a ball in the regular season since 2022. His best season was with the Colts in 2016, with 528 receiving yards.

Dorsett also worked with head coach Pete Carroll in Seattle in 2020 and 2021. Although a foot injury sidelined him for the entire 2020 season, Carroll appreciated his experience and versatility. Speaking at the start of training camp.

Carroll emphasized his high expectations, saying, “So we'll go back to what we installed. And then my expectations are about as high as they can get. There's no limit. We're going for it. I want to see how far we can take our club, and we're going to do it one step at a time,” he shared with Sports Illustrated.

While Las Vegas attempts to remake its roster under general managers John Spytek and Carroll, the addition of Dorsett increases competition at wide receiver. Las Vegas capped its short 2024 season, resulting in only four wins. Competition will now be present with Dorsett with Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, and rookies Jack Behc and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Bringing in Dorsett supports the Raiders' philosophy by combining mature and younger players. Along with Adams and Woods, the goal is to further build out the depth of the roster and create more competition within the team as the season approaches.